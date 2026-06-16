BAPTIST HEALTH INTERNATIONAL CAYMAN ISLANDS EARNS JOINT COMMISSION INTERNATIONAL RE-ACCREDITATION

Gold Seal of Approval® reaffirms the organization's commitment to high-quality diagnostic imaging and patient-centered care in the Caribbean.

MIAMI and GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Baptist Health International Cayman Islands, part of Baptist Health South Florida, has earned its third Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, reaffirming its commitment to the highest international standards in quality, safety and patient care.

The accreditation recognizes the organization's PET & CT Imaging Center, which provides advanced diagnostic imaging services to patients in the Cayman Islands and throughout the Caribbean, helping improve access to high-quality care closer to home.

The Center was awarded JCI's Gold Seal of Approval® following a rigorous evaluation process that assessed compliance across a broad range of healthcare standards, including patient safety, staff qualifications and competency, quality improvement processes, patient education and emergency preparedness. Baptist Health International Cayman Islands first earned Joint Commission International accreditation in 2020 and is now celebrating its third consecutive accreditation cycle, demonstrating its continued commitment to clinical excellence and continuous improvement.

"Maintaining Joint Commission International accreditation for a third consecutive cycle reflects our unwavering commitment to providing patients in the Cayman Islands and across the Caribbean with access to world-class diagnostic imaging services close to home," said Rogelio E. Ribas, M.D., corporate vice president of Baptist Health International. "We are proud to continue advancing healthcare excellence in the region through innovation and patient-centered care."

Equipped with advanced positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) technology, the Imaging Center offers state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging services, supporting the early detection, diagnosis and monitoring of cancer, cardiovascular disease and a variety of other medical conditions. All scans are interpreted by Baptist Health board-certified radiologists based in the United States, providing patients with access to specialized expertise and the resources of Baptist Health's internationally recognized clinical programs. Since opening in 2019, the Center has helped reduce the need for patients throughout the Caribbean to travel abroad for specialized imaging services by expanding access to advanced diagnostic care closer to home.

Joint Commission International accreditation is recognized worldwide as a benchmark for healthcare quality and patient safety. The designation reflects an organization's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and continuous improvement.

About Baptist Health International

Baptist Health International is one of the largest hospital-based international programs in the United States, with more than 14,000 yearly international patient visits at Baptist Health facilities from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County. Baptist Health International is dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality services for international physicians and their patients, including hospital admissions, outpatient medical exams, electronic medical second opinions and physician consultations, as well as concierge services. For more information, please visit https://baptisthealth.net/international-services . For more information on Baptist Health International's collaborations and advisory services, please visit https://baptisthealth.net/international-services/international-healthcare-professionals/international-collaborations or email [email protected]

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 29,000 employees, 4,500 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned institutes specializing in cancer care, brain and spine care, heart and vascular care and orthopedic care. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and The Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health South Florida is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and is the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News and World Report. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI) works to improve patient safety and quality of healthcare in the international community through accreditation, education, advisory services and certification programs. JCI is recognized worldwide as a leader in healthcare quality and patient safety. For more information, visit Joint Commission International.

Media Contact:

Lady D. Arce: [email protected], 786-467-5475

Ana Rechy: [email protected], 55-49408601

SOURCE Baptist Health International