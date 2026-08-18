Bar-and-Grill Operators Invest in Premium Cheese to Keep Customers Coming Back

Bacio® helps restaurants transform pizza into a signature menu item that drives repeat visits, stronger guest satisfaction and long-term profitability.

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For bar-and-grill operators looking to drive repeat visits, one of the biggest opportunities may already be on the menu: pizza. While many full-service restaurants offer pizza as a standard menu item, operators who invest in premium ingredients are discovering they can transform it into a signature offering that brings guests back again and again. Bacio® Cheese is increasing its efforts with operators across the country to elevate their pizza program from a side-menu staple into a true destination item.

According to a 2026 Bacio survey, 97% of U.S. consumers love or like pizza, and 88% say they are eating the same amount or more pizza compared to last year. Naturally, operators see this as an opportunity to lean on the category to build loyalty, driving traffic and check sizes.

For decades, Bacio has built its reputation inside pizzerias. Today, the company is bringing that same expertise to bar-and-grill concepts, where pizza has become a powerful profit source. Crafted from fresh, Grade A milk with a Kiss of Buffalo Milk®, Bacio premium Italian pizza cheeses deliver rich, creamy flavor, unmatched melt, superior stretch and outstanding reheat performance. Available in blocks, diced and shredded blends, Bacio complements a wide variety of crusts, sauces and toppings, from traditional pies to artisanal flatbreads, regardless of oven type.

"Guests are becoming more selective when dining out, so operators need a standout pizza program that creates a distinct reason to return," said Bobbi Laski, brand manager for Bacio. "A premium pizza program can be the differentiator operators need. Backed by deep pizza expertise, the Bacio team delivers actionable insights that help bar-and-grill operators compete with pizzerias, while remaining true to their established brand and menu offerings."

A Proven Model: Tommy's Tavern and Tap

One of the clearest examples of this strategy in action is Tommy's Tavern and Tap, a 19-location concept that serves sushi, burgers, and tavern fare — yet has made its coal-fired pizza a signature destination item.

"People can get pizza almost anywhere. If yours doesn't stand out, they'll order it somewhere else next time," said Executive Chef Chris Perrino.

That philosophy led Perrino to Bacio.

"When people eat our pizza and can't figure out how to replicate it, it has become part of the secret sauce of our business," Perrino said. "I went with Bacio because it's a quality cheese that makes a great pizza, consistently every time."

The investment has produced measurable business results:

Consistency across 19 locations: Bacio's shredded cheese blends, paired with proprietary measuring cups calibrated for precise coverage, help eliminate variation from restaurant to restaurant.





Bacio's shredded cheese blends, paired with proprietary measuring cups calibrated for precise coverage, help eliminate variation from restaurant to restaurant. Greater guest satisfaction: Since switching to Bacio, pizza complaints at Tommy's have dropped from approximately 1.5 percent to just 0.25 percent.





Since switching to Bacio, pizza complaints at Tommy's have dropped from approximately 1.5 percent to just 0.25 percent. Stronger off-premise performance: As takeout continues to grow, reheat quality has become as important as the first slice served in-house. Perrino says a Bacio slice picked up twenty minutes after cooking still pulls "almost like fresh mozzarella," rather than turning oily or rubbery.





As takeout continues to grow, reheat quality has become as important as the first slice served in-house. Perrino says a Bacio slice picked up twenty minutes after cooking still pulls "almost like fresh mozzarella," rather than turning oily or rubbery. Menu versatility: The same premium cheese is used in menu favorites such as Tommy's signature spinach and artichoke dip, simplifying inventory while keeping quality consistent across the kitchen.





The same premium cheese is used in menu favorites such as Tommy's signature spinach and artichoke dip, simplifying inventory while keeping quality consistent across the kitchen. A clear return on investment: Perrino frames the economics simply: spending a dollar on better ingredients to generate an extra eight dollars in guest retention and repeat visits is, in his words, "really good math."

A Partnership with Many Rewards

For Perrino, choosing Bacio wasn't simply a purchasing decision; it was a long-term investment in his restaurant's success.

Bacio positions itself as a partner in operators' growth, not just a vendor. Through the Bacio Gold Club Rewards program, operators earn monthly cash-back rewards and access to customized marketing support. At Tommy's Tavern and Tap, those rewards funded an innovative investment: hiring a dedicated pizza specialist who travels between all 19 restaurants, training team members on technique, precision and performance.

"We used our rewards to hire our best pizza guy to travel restaurant to restaurant teaching our staff how to make pizza with Bacio," Perrino said. "Bacio understands what it takes to make great pizza, and they're committed to helping us invest in growing our brand."

Operators can enroll in Bacio Gold Club Rewards online or through a Performance Food Group distributor partner. Purchases are automatically tracked, allowing operators to earn rewards while also gaining exclusive access to Bacio's Marketing Store for customized marketing and merchandising support, available exclusively to Bacio Gold Club members.

Make Pizza A Growth Lever

For bar-and-grill operators evaluating where to invest next, the message from Bacio and its partners is clear: pizza doesn't need its own concept to become a top-performing menu category — it needs the right ingredients, consistency, and support behind it. By focusing on stretch, flavor, reheat, versatility and precision, operators can build a pizza program that drives loyalty, supports off-premise growth and strengthens margins across the entire menu. Bar-and-grill operators seeking to elevate their pizza program are invited to experience the Bacio difference firsthand with a customized product cutting and tasting demonstration.

About Bacio Cheese

Bacio® is a premium Italian-style pizza cheese. As part of the Leprino Foods family of brands headquartered in Denver, Colo., Bacio offers a unique mozzarella-style pizza cheese made with a Kiss of Buffalo Milk®—a special touch that brings unmatched tradition and flavor. For more information, please visit www.baciocheese.com.

SOURCE Bacio Cheese