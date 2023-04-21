Barcode Label Printer Market size to grow by USD 1,332.88 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 30% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The barcode label printer market is estimated to grow by USD 1,332.88 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.09%. APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. Several countries in APAC recently witnessed significant growth in their manufacturing and logistics sectors, which led to an increased demand for barcode label printers to streamline operations and improve productivity. In addition, the adoption of automated labeling solutions in various industries has accelerated the demand for barcode label printers in the region. Furthermore, RFID has emerged as a highly efficient and reliable alternative to traditional barcode labels, and several key players in the market are offering RFID-enabled printers to meet the growing demand. Hence, such factors lead to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For comprehensive analysis on the market size of the historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Barcode Label Printer Market 2023-2027

Barcode Label Printer Market - Vendor Landscape

The barcode label printer market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a higher market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products.

Company Profiles

The barcode label printer market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brady Corp., Brother Industries Ltd., cab Produkttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co., Honeywell International Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panth Enterprise, Postek Technologies Inc., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., WINCODE Technology Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Barcode Label Printer Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes, the increasing need for better inventory management, and the growing e-commerce industry. However, the increased adoption of RFID printers is hindering market growth.

Increasing acceptance of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes is driving the growth of the barcode label printer market in particular. 2D barcodes such as QR, Data Matrix, and Portable Data File 'PDF'417 are increasingly being used in retail, medical, transportation, and logistics. QR Codes are the most commonly used two-dimensional barcodes in the industry. Users can also scan from mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. PDF417 consists of four bars and spaces, and each pattern is 17 units long. This 2D barcode is primarily used for inventory management in the retail, healthcare, and transportation industries. Additionally, Data Matrix barcodes are commonly used to mark small items in a square or rectangular pattern called a matrix. They are mainly used in warehousing where information is encoded in the form of text or numeric data. 2D barcodes are compact and can store much more information than 1D barcodes. They are easy to read because they can hold information both horizontally and vertically.

The biggest challenge hindering the growth of the barcode label printer market is the increasing adoption of RFID printers. RFID label printers are used to print labels that contain information such as unique IDs and electronic product codes, and the labels are marked with barcodes and human-readable text by the printer. RFID tags have non-volatile memory and can potentially store up to 8 KB of information (minimum 32 bits of reserved memory). In addition, smart RFID printers are well accepted among consumers, as they can process common RFID inlays and have a large data storage capacity. Additionally, they are easy to maintain and integrate into existing network technologies.

Key Trends

The rise of omnichannel retail is a key market trend driving the growth of the barcode label printer market. Retailers sell their products and goods through multiple mediums such as brick-and-mortar stores, m-commerce, and e-commerce, known as omnichannel retail. With the rise of the internet and improvements in network infrastructure, retailers are beginning to expand their reach and revolutionize their customers' shopping experiences. Inventory visibility is key to online retail success and is critical for vendors to develop middleware solutions for specific end-user segments.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Barcode Label Printer Market - Market Segmentation

This barcode label printer market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers), application (manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the industrial printers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial printers are mainly used for high-volume applications such as job labeling and warehouse labeling. These printers can also be used for demanding applications. Industrial printers from various vendors are used for asset management, compliance labeling, cross-docking, lab sample tracking, receiving and shipping, reverse logistics, work-in-progress tracking, inventory management, information labeling, and job labeling will be quality management. Due to these advantages, the demand for industrial printers is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Barcode Label Printer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,332.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brady Corp., Brother Industries Ltd., cab Produkttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co., Honeywell International Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panth Enterprise, Postek Technologies Inc., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., WINCODE Technology Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

