Bardin Hill Expands Partnership

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardin Hill Investment Partners ("Bardin Hill"), formerly Halcyon Capital Management, today announced the appointment of six new partners of the firm. The new partners draw from the firm's senior investment and business teams and average seven years at the firm and 18 years of industry experience. The appointments follow the firm's completion of its succession plan last October when Jason Dillow was named Chief Executive Officer, the firm formed a strategic partnership with TPG Sixth Street Partners ("TSSP") and announced additional investments from existing partners of Bardin Hill, Dyal Capital, and the foundation of the firm's founder, Alan B. Slifka.

"We are pleased to announce this new class of partners," said Jason Dillow, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Bardin Hill. "These promotions underscore the many contributions made by the new partners to the firm's success, as well as their commitment to our clients and to our company values. We believe we are well positioned for the future with a deep team of senior leadership overseeing the disciplined, institutionalized processes that allow us to create long-term value for our investors."

The new partners at Bardin Hill include:

Pratik Desai, Portfolio Manager, Opportunistic Credit

Jacob Fishelis, Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Friedman, Partner, Opportunistic Credit

Damien Miller, Portfolio Manager, European Opportunistic Credit

Phil Raciti, Portfolio Manager, Head of U.S. Performing Credit

Mark Simons, Portfolio Manager, Merger Arbitrage

About Bardin Hill

Bardin Hill is a global investment management firm with core competencies in credit strategies, including distressed, stressed and performing credit, as well as liquidations and cash-outs, litigation-driven investing, merger arbitrage and event-driven equities. Founded in 1981, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Luxembourg, and manages approximately $10 billion in assets. For more information please visit www.bardinhill.com.

