BARNES OPENS IN THE HAMPTONS, ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST IMPORTANT LIFESTYLE MARKETS

THE HAMPTONS, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BARNES New York is pleased to announce the opening of BARNES Hamptons, further strengthening its presence in the United States and expanding its luxury real estate services across one of the country's most sought-after destinations.

For decades, the Hamptons have remained one of the most exclusive and desirable real estate markets in the United States, attracting a sophisticated clientele seeking privacy, coastal living and convenient access to New York City. From waterfront estates and historic village homes to contemporary architectural residences, the region continues to appeal to both domestic and international buyers looking for exceptional properties and long-term value.

With the opening of BARNES Hamptons, clients will benefit from both local market expertise and the reach of BARNES' international network. Whether purchasing a primary residence, investing in a second home, selling a property or securing a seasonal rental, clients will have access to personalized guidance tailored to their specific needs.

Located in Bridgehampton, BARNES Hamptons serves clients throughout the East End, from Southampton to Montauk, offering expertise in luxury sales, seasonal rentals, investment opportunities and off-market properties. The office is led by a team with extensive knowledge of the local market and a strong understanding of the expectations of today's luxury clientele.

Alison Graham, Managing Director of BARNES Hamptons and BARNES New York, is a luxury real estate advisor specializing in the Hamptons and New York City. Known for her access to exceptional properties, she represents high-net-worth clients with a sharp investment lens.

Alison said BARNES' expansion into the Hamptons comes as the destination has transformed from a summer retreat into one of the world's premier lifestyle and luxury real estate markets.

"Our clients increasingly view the world through a portfolio of destinations. The Hamptons stands alongside places like London, Paris, Miami and Saint-Tropez as one of the world's premier luxury markets."

She noted the Hamptons has emerged as a dominant market in the recently released BARNES International Global Property Handbook. The Hamptons entered the index for the first time last year. The Hamptons is beach, culture, proximity to New York, legacy and summer social capital.

For interview requests with Alison Graham, please contact:

Julie Earle-Levine

[email protected]

+1 (917) 673-3095

High-resolution media assets, including portraits of Alison Graham and BARNES Hamptons imagery, can be accessed here: DROPBOX LINK.

SOURCE BARNES New York