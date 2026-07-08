WHERE LUXURY REAL ESTATE MEETS TENNIS: BARNES HAMPTONS PARTNERS WITH TENNIS HOMES

HAMPTONS, N.Y., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BARNES Hamptons today announces its partnership with Tennis Homes, the international network dedicated to showcasing exceptional residences with private tennis, padel and pickleball courts.

The partnership strengthens BARNES Hamptons' position as a leading lifestyle real estate specialist while giving Tennis Homes clients direct access to one of the world's most sought-after luxury markets.

BARNES Hamptons will showcase a curated portfolio of exceptional Hamptons properties with private tennis, padel and pickleball courts to Tennis Homes' international audience of buyers and renters through this partnership.

The Hamptons is home to one of the world's greatest concentrations of private residential tennis courts. According to Tennis Homes' research, more than 1,000 homes across the Hamptons feature private courts.

Alison Graham, Managing Director of BARNES Hamptons & New York, said:

"Luxury real estate today is about much more than square footage. It's about finding a home that reflects your passions and your lifestyle. Through this partnership, we're introducing Hamptons properties to a global community already searching for exactly that."

Camila and Martin, Founders of Tennis Homes, added:

"In the Hamptons, a tennis court isn't simply another luxury amenity. It's often what makes a property unforgettable. It's where mornings begin before the beach, where families and friends come together and where summer memories are made. That's the lifestyle Tennis Homes was created to celebrate and BARNES is the ideal partner to share it with the world."

Founded to connect discerning buyers with the world's finest private-court estates, Tennis Homes spans destinations including the Hamptons, the South of France, Tuscany, Aspen and the Caribbean. Rather than operating as a traditional property network, Tennis Homes curates residences for a community whose travel and property decisions are shaped by where they can play.

"As luxury real estate becomes increasingly lifestyle-driven, we're seeing buyers place greater value on homes that support the way they want to live," Alison Graham said. "This partnership allows us to introduce Hamptons properties to a highly engaged international audience already searching for exactly that."

Media Assets

High-resolution images can be downloaded here.

Media Contacts

For interview requests and additional assets please contact:

Julie Earle-Levine

PR Consultant, BARNES Hamptons

T: +1 917 673 3095

E: [email protected]

Alison Graham

Managing Director, BARNES Hamptons & New York

T: +1 347 920 0970

E: [email protected]

SOURCE BARNES New York