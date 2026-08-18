Bartell Machinery Announces Major Facility Expansion

ROME, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartell Machinery, the industry leader in manufacturing solutions, announces a significant facility expansion designed to support the company's continued growth, increase production capacity and deliver faster lead times for customers worldwide.

"This expansion of our Rome, New York production facility represents an exciting and important milestone for Bartell Machinery Systems," said Ben Lunduski, Vice President of Operations of Bartell.

Bartell Machinery Facility Expansion Back Right Bartell Machinery Facility Expansion Back Left

Powered by advanced technologies and automation, Bartell focuses on enabling innovation through its rubber and tire, wire and cable and oil and gas equipment lines. Driven by sustained demand across its product lines, Bartell is adding 22,400 square feet of new high-bay manufacturing space to its existing 152,000-square-foot facility. This expansion includes 30-ton crane capacity, which dramatically improves material handling, workflow optimization and flexibility for managing work in progress.

The higher ceiling will allow Bartell to manufacture larger and more complex equipment with greater efficiency. The added vertical clearance and heavy-lift infrastructure support streamlined assembly processes to improve rigging capability and better sequencing of large-scale projects.

Moving forward, Bartell is optimistic that this expansion will lead to increased throughput across multiple product lines, improved scheduling flexibility, reduced bottlenecks in assembly and testing and expanded capacity for simultaneous projects.

"As demand for our large industrial machinery systems continues to grow, this investment reinforces our long-term commitment to our manufacturing operations in Central New York, our customers and our employees," said Pat Morocco, President of Bartell. "By expanding our production capabilities, we are positioning Bartell for continued success while building a strong foundation for future growth."

Beyond improved machinery output, the expansion will also include an increase in Bartell's labor force to support higher production volume. This growth reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to the regional economy and creates new opportunities for skilled workers in the community.

The facility expansion is a reflection of the sustained, record-level growth the company has experienced in recent years. Bartell plans to continue meeting and exceeding customer expectations while preparing for future innovation and production.

While construction is still in its early stages, a 3D rendering provides a look at how Bartell Machinery's facility expansion will progress from initial construction through completion. View the 3D video rendering to see the expansion take shape from start to finish.

About Bartell Machinery:

Bartell Machinery is a world leader in highly engineered industrial machinery for the tire and rubber, wire and cable and oil and gas industries. With decades of innovation and a deep commitment to quality, Bartell delivers production systems that maximize performance, reliability, and uptime for customers around the world. www.bartellmachinery.com

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SOURCE Bartell Machinery