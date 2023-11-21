CENTRAL, Hong Kong, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartis Investment Limited recently released a forecast regarding the inflation rate in the upcoming years. According to the report, prices for durable goods, food, and energy are expected to decrease significantly between 2023 and 2027. This projection is based on the importance of industry-specific surprises, which the company has taken into account while making their forecast.

The resolution of the semiconductor shortfall is expected to play a crucial role in improving the supply of durable products. Furthermore, a shift in the composition of consumer spending towards services is also likely to reduce the demand for durables and other items. Food and energy prices are also expected to fall as businesses react to the disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other similar events.

Despite the price increases in energy and durables, Bartis Investment Limited believes that moderate wage growth and the absence of long-term supply disruptions will keep general inflation under control. Additionally, inflation expectations appear to be under control, which will prevent excessive inflation in a self-fulfilling prophesy.

Finally, Bartis Investment Limited predicts that the Fed tightening in 2023 and 2024 will significantly calm the economy as a whole, putting out the inflationary blaze before it gets completely out of hand. Overall, the company's forecast suggests that the inflation rate is expected to decrease in the upcoming years.

Supply Chains on the Road to Recovery with Increased Capacity and Normalized Demand

Inflation has hit several sectors, including durable goods, due to various production and logistical setbacks. However, supply chains are recuperating as capacity keeps pace with regular demand. Surprisingly, the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reveals that supply chain conditions are currently more relaxed than they were before the pandemic.

