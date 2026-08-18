Baseus Retains No. 1 Position Among Non-Smartphone Brands in H1 2026 Clip-On OWS Shipments

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus has maintained its position as the No. 1 non-smartphone brand globally in clip-on Open Wearable Stereo (OWS) shipments in the first half of 2026, according to the latest data from Omdia. Building on its strong Q1 performance, Baseus continues to demonstrate sustained momentum in the fast-growing open-ear audio category.

"As the OWS category continues to evolve, our priority is to stay focused on what users truly value: exceptional sound, lasting comfort, and products that fit naturally into everyday life," said Shiyou He, Founder of Baseus. "We are grateful for the trust of consumers around the world. This achievement motivates us to keep improving—refining every product detail, strengthening our innovation capabilities, and delivering more meaningful open-ear experiences across every price tier."

"The first half of 2026 indicates that clip-on OWS is moving beyond early category adoption and becoming a more established part of the personal audio market. Baseus' continued position among leading non-smartphone vendors reflects its consistency in this evolving segment, as competition increasingly shifts toward long-term product experience and sustained innovation," said Claire Qin, Research Analyst at Omdia.

This continued momentum is rooted in a simple belief: open-ear listening should feel as effortless as it sounds. The recently launched Baseus MC2 clip-on earbuds bring that belief to life, pairing a lightweight and secure fit with refined ergonomic design for comfortable, all-day wear. With its balance of comfort, sound, and accessible value, MC2 offers an easy entry point for consumers looking to experience clip-on OWS—without compromise.

"Exceptional Sound, All-Day Comfort" remains the guiding principle behind every Baseus open-ear product. Rather than treating comfort and sound as separate trade-offs, Baseus continues to evolve both as one seamless experience—from the fit and feel of a clip-on design to the depth and clarity of every listening moment.

Looking ahead, Baseus will continue pushing the boundaries of clip-on OWS design, sound performance, and intelligent audio experiences. More innovations are set to debut at IFA 2026, where Baseus will unveil its next-generation open-ear products. Stay tuned as Baseus continues to shape what is next for open-ear listening.

SOURCE Baseus