Company Recognized for 830% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place

Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bask & Lather Co. today announced it has been ranked No. 355 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Bask & Lather Co. Named No. 355 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year is an incredible honor and a reflection of the trust our community continues to place in Bask & Lather," said Shaina Rainford, Founder and CEO of Bask & Lather Co. "What started as a personal solution inspired by my family's traditions has grown into a global brand fueled entirely by organic demand, repeat customers, and real results. As a bootstrapped, Black-owned business, this recognition reinforces that purpose-driven innovation and an unwavering commitment to our community can create lasting impact."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Founded in 2020 by board-certified nurse practitioner Shaina Rainford, Bask & Lather Co. has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing textured haircare brands in the industry, rooted in science, heritage, and performance. Inspired by the natural remedies their mother created to restore Shaina's younger sister's hair after significant hair loss, the brand transformed a family solution into a multiple nine-figure, bootstrapped business built entirely through organic growth and consumer trust. From 2024 to 2025, Bask & Lather experienced 5x year-over-year growth, and the company has become the #1 Black-owned haircare brand on Amazon, maintains #1-ranking haircare products on TikTok Shop, and has cultivated one of beauty's most engaged communities with more than 2 million active email and SMS subscribers. After making its Inc. 5000 debut at No. 1,008 in 2025, the company climbed to No. 355 in 2026, reflecting its continued momentum and reinforcing its position as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Bask and Lather Co.

Founded in December 2020 by board-certified nurse practitioner Shaina Rainford, Bask and Lather Co. is a Black-owned beauty brand redefining the hair growth space with clean, natural formulas and 100% ingredient integrity. Inspired by Rainford's younger sister's journey of overcoming hair loss and rooted in family tradition, the brand's bestselling products prioritize scalp health and deliver real, visible results. Today, Bask & Lather is the #1 Black-owned brand for hair growth oil on Amazon, and holds the #1 spot for hair growth oil, edge control, and scalp & hair balm on TikTok Shop. For more information, visit www.baskandlatherco.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Bask and Lather Co.