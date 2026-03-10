Inc. Names Shaina Rainford to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.'s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation's most innovative women entrepreneurs, who collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaina Rainford, Founder and CEO of Bask and Lather Co., is honored to be named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

"Being named to Inc.'s Female Founders 500 is an incredible honor," said Shaina Rainford, Founder and CEO of Bask and Lather Co. "Building Bask and Lather from a family remedy into a growing haircare brand has been an amazing journey, and this recognition reflects the power of community, authenticity, and products that truly deliver results."

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program's advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

Founded in 2020 by board-certified nurse practitioner Shaina Rainford, Bask and Lather Co. has quickly become a standout success story in the hair growth category. Rainford launched the brand after helping her sister restore her hair following severe loss from a misdiagnosed scalp infection, transforming a family remedy into a thriving multi-million-dollar business built entirely through a bootstrapped model.

The company experienced rapid early success, achieving six-figure monthly revenue within three months of launch through organic social media and authentic customer testimonials—without paid advertising. Today, Bask and Lather is the #1 Black-owned hair growth oil on Amazon and holds top rankings across TikTok Shop for hair growth oil, edge control, and scalp and hair balm.

In 2025, the brand was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 1008 overall and No. 20 among retail and CPG companies, with more than 500% three-year revenue growth—further cementing Bask and Lather's position as one of the fastest-rising brands in the textured haircare space.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Bask and Lather Co.

Founded in December 2020 by board-certified nurse practitioner Shaina Rainford, Bask and Lather Co. is a Black-owned beauty brand redefining the hair growth space with clean, natural formulas and 100% ingredient integrity. Inspired by Rainford's younger sister's journey of overcoming hair loss and rooted in family tradition, the brand's bestselling products prioritize scalp health and deliver real, visible results. Today, Bask & Lather is the #1 Black-owned brand for hair growth oil on Amazon, and holds the #1 spot for hair growth oil, edge control, and scalp & hair balm on TikTok Shop. For more information, visit www.baskandlatherco.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

