B.A.S.S., Pro Football Hall of Fame announce landmark partnership, Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament on St. Lawrence River

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B.A.S.S. and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced today a landmark partnership that will bring together two of America's most passionate sports communities for a unique celebration of competition, camaraderie and outdoor recreation.

B.A.S.S. and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announce a landmark partnership which will include the Randy Moss Pro Football Hall of Fame Pro-Am on the St. Lawrence River August 31, 2026.

The organizations will host the inaugural Bassmaster Randy Moss Pro Football Hall of Fame Pro-Am on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, on the world-renowned St. Lawrence River in Clayton, N.Y. The event will pair Pro Football Hall of Fame members with Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series anglers for a one-day tournament showcasing the skills, personalities and competitive spirit of some of the greatest athletes in sports.

The celebrity Pro-Am will be accompanied by a free fan expo and afternoon weigh-in celebration, giving fans unprecedented access to Hall of Fame football legends and the world's best bass anglers.

The partnership will extend beyond the Pro-Am tournament itself. B.A.S.S. will have a major presence during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 5-9, 2026, where Bassmaster will host fan engagement activities and introduce football fans to the sport of bass fishing during the annual Hall of Fame celebration.

The partnership represents a natural connection between two organizations built on tradition, excellence and a passionate fan base. While one honors the legends of professional football and the other serves as the worldwide authority on bass fishing, both organizations share a commitment to preserving their heritage while introducing new generations to their respective sports.

"This partnership brings together two iconic organizations that represent excellence at the highest level of competition," said Phillip Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of B.A.S.S. "The Pro Football Hall of Fame celebrates the greatest players and moments in football history, while B.A.S.S. showcases the very best anglers in the world. Bringing those athletes together on the St. Lawrence River creates an extraordinary opportunity to engage fans, celebrate the outdoors and create memories that will last a lifetime."

Johnson said the event is designed to highlight the similarities between elite anglers and professional football players, including preparation, discipline, mental toughness and the ability to perform under pressure.

"Many Hall of Fame players are passionate anglers, and many of our Elite Series competitors are lifelong football fans," Johnson said. "This event allows both groups to share their competitive spirit while introducing fans to a truly unique experience. Whether you're a football fan, a fishing fan or both, this will be a special day on one of the greatest fisheries in the world."

The collaboration will begin in Canton during Enshrinement Week festivities and culminate later in the month at the St. Lawrence River, creating multiple opportunities for football and fishing fans to interact with Hall of Fame legends and Bassmaster Elite Series competitors.

"We're excited to connect with fans during Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week and then bring that excitement to Clayton for the Pro-Am event," Johnson said. "This partnership creates a unique bridge between two passionate sports communities and showcases the values that unite great athletes regardless of their field of competition."

The following Hall of Famers are scheduled to participate in the Bassmaster Randy Moss Pro Football Hall of Fame Pro-Am are Rondé Barber, Robert Brazile, Cris Carter, Rickey Jackson, Calvin Johnson, Steve Largent, Kevin Mawae, Randy Moss, John Randle, Warren Sapp, Joe Thomas and Kellen Winslow.

"I am excited to launch this event, uniting Hall of Famers and Elite anglers from Bassmaster for an experience that will create memories on and off the water," said Moss, whose ability to reel in big catches as a wide receiver on the field landed him in the Hall of Fame.

The St. Lawrence River provides a fitting backdrop for the inaugural event. Widely regarded as one of the premier bass fisheries in the world, the fishery has become synonymous with record-setting catches and dramatic Bassmaster Elite Series competition. The river's healthy smallmouth bass population and breathtaking scenery attract anglers from across North America and have helped establish Clayton and Jefferson County as one of competitive fishing's most celebrated destinations.

During the celebrity Pro-Am, each Hall of Fame member will be paired with a Bassmaster Elite Series professional for a day of fishing on the St. Lawrence River. Teams will compete for bragging rights while fans follow the action through event coverage and on-site activities.

Fans attending the Bassmaster Elite Series event in Clayton will also have the opportunity to meet participating Hall of Fame members during a special autograph session scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Bassmaster Elite Series Expo. The event will allow football and fishing fans to interact with Hall of Fame legends before they compete alongside Bassmaster Elite Series anglers in the Pro-Am tournament the following day.

Following the competition, anglers and Hall of Fame members will return to downtown Clayton for a public weigh-in ceremony where fans can celebrate the day's catches and interact with participants. The event will culminate in a special awards presentation recognizing the top-performing teams.

In addition to the tournament itself, a fan expo will feature exhibits, sponsor activations, interactive displays and opportunities for attendees to meet both Hall of Fame members and Bassmaster Elite Series anglers. The weekend's activities will include the Hall of Fame autograph session on Aug. 30 and culminate with the celebrity Pro-Am weigh-in and awards presentation on Aug. 31. Organizers expect the event to draw football fans, fishing enthusiasts and families from throughout the Northeast and beyond.

The partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to promoting outdoor recreation and creating meaningful experiences for fans. It also provides an opportunity to showcase the St. Lawrence River region to a national audience while generating tourism and economic activity for the local community.

Additional announcements regarding participating Hall of Fame members, Bassmaster Elite Series anglers, event programming, sponsor partners and fan activities will be released in the coming months.

The inaugural Bassmaster Randy Moss Pro Football Hall of Fame Pro-Am is expected to become one of the most distinctive events on the sports calendar, bringing together legendary football careers and elite fishing talent in a celebration of competition, sportsmanship and the outdoors.

For more information about B.A.S.S. and the Bassmaster Elite Series, visit Bassmaster.com.

Media Contact: Mandy Pascal, Communications Manager, 334-414-8677, [email protected]

SOURCE B.A.S.S.