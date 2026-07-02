Bassmaster unveils 2026 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings, celebrating America's greatest fisheries during America250

News provided byB.A.S.S.
Jul 02, 2026, 11:28 ET
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States celebrates its 250th birthday, Bassmaster Magazine is honoring one of America's greatest public treasures, its world-class bass fisheries.
Today, the publication releases its annual 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings, showcasing the nation's premier destinations for largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fishing from coast to coast. This year's rankings embrace the spirit of America250, highlighting the incredible diversity of public waters that belong to every American and reminding anglers that some of the country's greatest adventures begin at a local boat ramp.
"From sea to shining sea, America is blessed with an incredible variety of bass fisheries," said James Hall, Editor-in-Chief of Bassmaster Magazine. "Whether it's the tidal rivers of the East Coast, legendary Southern reservoirs, crystal-clear Northern lakes or trophy fisheries in the West, these waters are part of our nation's outdoor heritage. As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, there's no better time to hitch up the boat and experience the very best bass fishing our country has to offer."
Compiled by the editorial staff of Bassmaster Magazine, the rankings are based on tournament results, state fisheries data, input from fisheries biologists, B.A.S.S. Nation leaders and local experts, as well as feedback from anglers across the country.
Full rankings can be found in the July/August issue of Bassmaster Magazine and on Bassmaster.com.
Bassmaster Magazine's Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2026
- Clear Lake, California — The nation's premier trophy largemouth destination.
- Lake J.B. Thomas, Texas — The hottest emerging big-bass fishery in America.
- St. Lawrence River (Thousand Islands), New York — World-renowned for giant smallmouth bass.
- Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina — A legendary trophy largemouth factory.
- Lake St. Clair, Michigan — One of the world's finest smallmouth fisheries.
- Lake Fork, Texas — A perennial producer of double-digit largemouth.
- Lake Tohopekaliga/Kissimmee Chain, Florida — Florida's premier destination for giant bass.
- O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas — Continues its remarkable run of trophy bass production.
- Withlacoochee River/Lake Rousseau, Florida — Consistent producer of heavyweight largemouth.
- Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana — A small lake with outsized trophy potential.
Regional Top 25
Best Bass Lakes - Northeastern Division
- St. Lawrence River, New York
- Lake St. Clair, Michigan
- Lake Erie, New York
- Lake Erie, Ohio/Michigan
- Lake Champlain, New York/Vermont
- Burt/Mullett lakes, Michigan
- Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan
- Cayuga Lake, New York
- Lake Charlevoix, Michigan
- Bays de Noc, Michigan
- Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia
- Cobbosseecontee Lake, Maine
- China Lake, Maine
- Candlewood Lake, Connecticut
- Presque Isle Bay/Lake Erie Central Basin, Pennsylvania
- Great Pond, Maine
- Oneida Lake, New York
- Upper Chesapeake Bay, Maryland
- Saginaw Bay, Michigan
- Potomac River, Maryland/West Virginia/Virginia
- Chautauqua Lake, New York
- Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire
- Lake Cumberland, Kentucky
- Pymatuning Reservoir, Ohio/Pennsylvania
- Shenango River Lake, Pennsylvania
Best Bass Lakes - Southeastern Division
- Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina
- Lake Tohopekaliga/Kissimmee Chain, Florida
- Withlacoochee River/Lake Rousseau, Florida
- Lake Guntersville, Alabama
- Lake Murray, South Carolina
- Albemarle Sound/Pasquotank River/Roanoke River/Chowan River/North River/Alligator River, North Carolina
- Falls Lake, North Carolina
- Orange Lake, Florida
- Jordan Lake, North Carolina
- Fellsmere Reservoir/Headwaters/Lake Egan, Florida
- Lake Lanier, Georgia
- Pickwick Lake, Alabama/Tennessee/Mississippi
- Lake Eufaula, Alabama/Georgia
- Clarks Hill Reservoir, Georgia/South Carolina
- Lake Talquin, Florida
- Kentucky Lake, Tennessee/Kentucky
- Lake Seminole, Georgia/Florida
- Cooper River, South Carolina
- High Rock Lake, North Carolina
- Dale Hollow Reservoir, Tennessee/Kentucky
- Harris Chain of Lakes, Florida
- Ross Barnett Reservoir, Mississippi
- South Holston Reservoir, Tennessee/Virginia
- Nickajack Lake, Tennessee
- Lake Chatuge, North Carolina/Georgia
Best Bass Lakes - Central Division
- Lake J.B. Thomas, Texas
- Lake Fork, Texas
- O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas
- Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana
- Bussey Brake Reservoir, Louisiana
- Toledo Bend, Louisiana/Texas
- Mille Lacs, Minnesota
- Upper Mississippi River, Wisconsin/Minnesota
- Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas
- Black Bayou Lake, Louisiana
- Bois d'Arc Lake, Texas
- Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, Oklahoma
- West Okoboji Lake, Iowa
- Lake Texoma, Oklahoma/Texas
- Millwood Lake, Arkansas
- Lake Ray Roberts, Texas
- La Cygne Lake, Kansas
- Lake D'Arbonne, Louisiana
- Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri
- Lake Eufaula, Oklahoma
- Lake Claiborne, Louisiana
- Table Rock Lake, Missouri
- Bull Shoals Lake, Arkansas
- Belton Lake, Texas
- Lake Conroe, Texas
Best Bass Lakes - Western Division
- Clear Lake, California
- Diamond Valley Lake, California
- Lake Isabella, California
- Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
- Lake Spokane/Long Lake, Washington
- Lake Perris, California
- Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, California
- Moses Lake, Washington
- Sprague Lake, Washington
- Lower Otay Reservoir, California
- Lake Casitas, California
- Apache Lake, Arizona
- Lake Washington, Washington
- Roosevelt Lake, Arizona
- Noxon Rapids Reservoir, Montana
- Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho
- Siltcoos Lake, Oregon
- Potholes Reservoir, Washington
- Lower Colorado River, Arizona/California
- Lake Mead, Nevada/Arizona
- Eastman Lake, California
- Sand Hollow Reservoir, Utah
- Navajo Lake, New Mexico/Colorado
- Tenmile Lakes, Oregon
- Pelican Lake, Utah
States with the Most Lakes in the Rankings
- Texas: 10
- California: 9
- Florida: 7
- Michigan: 7
- Louisiana: 6
- New York: 6
- North Carolina: 5
- Georgia: 5
- Tennessee: 5
- Washington: 5
Media Contact: Mandy Pascal, Communications Manager, 334-414-8677, [email protected]
SOURCE B.A.S.S.
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