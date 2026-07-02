Bassmaster unveils 2026 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings, celebrating America's greatest fisheries during America250

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States celebrates its 250th birthday, Bassmaster Magazine is honoring one of America's greatest public treasures, its world-class bass fisheries.

Bassmaster has unveiled its 2026 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings.

Today, the publication releases its annual 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings, showcasing the nation's premier destinations for largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fishing from coast to coast. This year's rankings embrace the spirit of America250, highlighting the incredible diversity of public waters that belong to every American and reminding anglers that some of the country's greatest adventures begin at a local boat ramp.

"From sea to shining sea, America is blessed with an incredible variety of bass fisheries," said James Hall, Editor-in-Chief of Bassmaster Magazine. "Whether it's the tidal rivers of the East Coast, legendary Southern reservoirs, crystal-clear Northern lakes or trophy fisheries in the West, these waters are part of our nation's outdoor heritage. As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, there's no better time to hitch up the boat and experience the very best bass fishing our country has to offer."

Compiled by the editorial staff of Bassmaster Magazine, the rankings are based on tournament results, state fisheries data, input from fisheries biologists, B.A.S.S. Nation leaders and local experts, as well as feedback from anglers across the country.

Full rankings can be found in the July/August issue of Bassmaster Magazine and on Bassmaster.com.

Bassmaster Magazine's Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2026

Clear Lake, California — The nation's premier trophy largemouth destination. Lake J.B. Thomas, Texas — The hottest emerging big-bass fishery in America. St. Lawrence River (Thousand Islands), New York — World-renowned for giant smallmouth bass. Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina — A legendary trophy largemouth factory. Lake St. Clair, Michigan — One of the world's finest smallmouth fisheries. Lake Fork, Texas — A perennial producer of double-digit largemouth. Lake Tohopekaliga/Kissimmee Chain, Florida — Florida's premier destination for giant bass. O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas — Continues its remarkable run of trophy bass production. Withlacoochee River/Lake Rousseau, Florida — Consistent producer of heavyweight largemouth. Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana — A small lake with outsized trophy potential.

Regional Top 25

Best Bass Lakes - Northeastern Division

St. Lawrence River, New York Lake St. Clair, Michigan Lake Erie, New York Lake Erie, Ohio/Michigan Lake Champlain, New York/Vermont Burt/Mullett lakes, Michigan Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan Cayuga Lake, New York Lake Charlevoix, Michigan Bays de Noc, Michigan Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia Cobbosseecontee Lake, Maine China Lake, Maine Candlewood Lake, Connecticut Presque Isle Bay/Lake Erie Central Basin, Pennsylvania Great Pond, Maine Oneida Lake, New York Upper Chesapeake Bay, Maryland Saginaw Bay, Michigan Potomac River, Maryland/West Virginia/Virginia Chautauqua Lake, New York Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire Lake Cumberland, Kentucky Pymatuning Reservoir, Ohio/Pennsylvania Shenango River Lake, Pennsylvania

Best Bass Lakes - Southeastern Division

Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina Lake Tohopekaliga/Kissimmee Chain, Florida Withlacoochee River/Lake Rousseau, Florida Lake Guntersville, Alabama Lake Murray, South Carolina Albemarle Sound/Pasquotank River/Roanoke River/Chowan River/North River/Alligator River, North Carolina Falls Lake, North Carolina Orange Lake, Florida Jordan Lake, North Carolina Fellsmere Reservoir/Headwaters/Lake Egan, Florida Lake Lanier, Georgia Pickwick Lake, Alabama/Tennessee/Mississippi Lake Eufaula, Alabama/Georgia Clarks Hill Reservoir, Georgia/South Carolina Lake Talquin, Florida Kentucky Lake, Tennessee/Kentucky Lake Seminole, Georgia/Florida Cooper River, South Carolina High Rock Lake, North Carolina Dale Hollow Reservoir, Tennessee/Kentucky Harris Chain of Lakes, Florida Ross Barnett Reservoir, Mississippi South Holston Reservoir, Tennessee/Virginia Nickajack Lake, Tennessee Lake Chatuge, North Carolina/Georgia

Best Bass Lakes - Central Division

Lake J.B. Thomas, Texas Lake Fork, Texas O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana Bussey Brake Reservoir, Louisiana Toledo Bend, Louisiana/Texas Mille Lacs, Minnesota Upper Mississippi River, Wisconsin/Minnesota Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas Black Bayou Lake, Louisiana Bois d'Arc Lake, Texas Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, Oklahoma West Okoboji Lake, Iowa Lake Texoma, Oklahoma/Texas Millwood Lake, Arkansas Lake Ray Roberts, Texas La Cygne Lake, Kansas Lake D'Arbonne, Louisiana Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri Lake Eufaula, Oklahoma Lake Claiborne, Louisiana Table Rock Lake, Missouri Bull Shoals Lake, Arkansas Belton Lake, Texas Lake Conroe, Texas

Best Bass Lakes - Western Division

Clear Lake, California Diamond Valley Lake, California Lake Isabella, California Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Lake Spokane/Long Lake, Washington Lake Perris, California Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, California Moses Lake, Washington Sprague Lake, Washington Lower Otay Reservoir, California Lake Casitas, California Apache Lake, Arizona Lake Washington, Washington Roosevelt Lake, Arizona Noxon Rapids Reservoir, Montana Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho Siltcoos Lake, Oregon Potholes Reservoir, Washington Lower Colorado River, Arizona/California Lake Mead, Nevada/Arizona Eastman Lake, California Sand Hollow Reservoir, Utah Navajo Lake, New Mexico/Colorado Tenmile Lakes, Oregon Pelican Lake, Utah

States with the Most Lakes in the Rankings

Texas: 10

California: 9

Florida: 7

Michigan: 7

Louisiana: 6

New York: 6

North Carolina: 5

Georgia: 5

Tennessee: 5

Washington: 5

Media Contact: Mandy Pascal, Communications Manager, 334-414-8677, [email protected]

SOURCE B.A.S.S.