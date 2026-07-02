Bassmaster unveils 2026 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings, celebrating America's greatest fisheries during America250

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Jul 02, 2026, 11:28 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States celebrates its 250th birthday, Bassmaster Magazine is honoring one of America's greatest public treasures, its world-class bass fisheries.

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Bassmaster has unveiled its 2026 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings.
Bassmaster has unveiled its 2026 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings.

Today, the publication releases its annual 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings, showcasing the nation's premier destinations for largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fishing from coast to coast. This year's rankings embrace the spirit of America250, highlighting the incredible diversity of public waters that belong to every American and reminding anglers that some of the country's greatest adventures begin at a local boat ramp.

"From sea to shining sea, America is blessed with an incredible variety of bass fisheries," said James Hall, Editor-in-Chief of Bassmaster Magazine. "Whether it's the tidal rivers of the East Coast, legendary Southern reservoirs, crystal-clear Northern lakes or trophy fisheries in the West, these waters are part of our nation's outdoor heritage. As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, there's no better time to hitch up the boat and experience the very best bass fishing our country has to offer."

Compiled by the editorial staff of Bassmaster Magazine, the rankings are based on tournament results, state fisheries data, input from fisheries biologists, B.A.S.S. Nation leaders and local experts, as well as feedback from anglers across the country.

Full rankings can be found in the July/August issue of Bassmaster Magazine and on Bassmaster.com.

Bassmaster Magazine's Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2026

  1. Clear Lake, California — The nation's premier trophy largemouth destination.
  2. Lake J.B. Thomas, Texas — The hottest emerging big-bass fishery in America.
  3. St. Lawrence River (Thousand Islands), New York — World-renowned for giant smallmouth bass.
  4. Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina — A legendary trophy largemouth factory.
  5. Lake St. Clair, Michigan — One of the world's finest smallmouth fisheries.
  6. Lake Fork, Texas — A perennial producer of double-digit largemouth.
  7. Lake Tohopekaliga/Kissimmee Chain, Florida — Florida's premier destination for giant bass.
  8. O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas — Continues its remarkable run of trophy bass production.
  9. Withlacoochee River/Lake Rousseau, Florida — Consistent producer of heavyweight largemouth.
  10. Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana — A small lake with outsized trophy potential.

Regional Top 25

Best Bass Lakes - Northeastern Division

  1. St. Lawrence River, New York
  2. Lake St. Clair, Michigan
  3. Lake Erie, New York
  4. Lake Erie, Ohio/Michigan
  5. Lake Champlain, New York/Vermont
  6. Burt/Mullett lakes, Michigan
  7. Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan
  8. Cayuga Lake, New York
  9. Lake Charlevoix, Michigan
  10. Bays de Noc, Michigan
  11. Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia
  12. Cobbosseecontee Lake, Maine
  13. China Lake, Maine
  14. Candlewood Lake, Connecticut
  15. Presque Isle Bay/Lake Erie Central Basin, Pennsylvania
  16. Great Pond, Maine
  17. Oneida Lake, New York
  18. Upper Chesapeake Bay, Maryland
  19. Saginaw Bay, Michigan
  20. Potomac River, Maryland/West Virginia/Virginia
  21. Chautauqua Lake, New York
  22. Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire
  23. Lake Cumberland, Kentucky
  24. Pymatuning Reservoir, Ohio/Pennsylvania
  25. Shenango River Lake, Pennsylvania

Best Bass Lakes - Southeastern Division

  1. Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina
  2. Lake Tohopekaliga/Kissimmee Chain, Florida
  3. Withlacoochee River/Lake Rousseau, Florida
  4. Lake Guntersville, Alabama
  5. Lake Murray, South Carolina
  6. Albemarle Sound/Pasquotank River/Roanoke River/Chowan River/North River/Alligator River, North Carolina
  7. Falls Lake, North Carolina
  8. Orange Lake, Florida
  9. Jordan Lake, North Carolina
  10. Fellsmere Reservoir/Headwaters/Lake Egan, Florida
  11. Lake Lanier, Georgia
  12. Pickwick Lake, Alabama/Tennessee/Mississippi
  13. Lake Eufaula, Alabama/Georgia
  14. Clarks Hill Reservoir, Georgia/South Carolina
  15. Lake Talquin, Florida
  16. Kentucky Lake, Tennessee/Kentucky
  17. Lake Seminole, Georgia/Florida
  18. Cooper River, South Carolina
  19. High Rock Lake, North Carolina
  20. Dale Hollow Reservoir, Tennessee/Kentucky
  21. Harris Chain of Lakes, Florida
  22. Ross Barnett Reservoir, Mississippi
  23. South Holston Reservoir, Tennessee/Virginia
  24. Nickajack Lake, Tennessee
  25. Lake Chatuge, North Carolina/Georgia

Best Bass Lakes - Central Division

  1. Lake J.B. Thomas, Texas
  2. Lake Fork, Texas
  3. O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas
  4. Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana
  5. Bussey Brake Reservoir, Louisiana
  6. Toledo Bend, Louisiana/Texas
  7. Mille Lacs, Minnesota
  8. Upper Mississippi River, Wisconsin/Minnesota
  9. Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas
  10. Black Bayou Lake, Louisiana
  11. Bois d'Arc Lake, Texas
  12. Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, Oklahoma
  13. West Okoboji Lake, Iowa
  14. Lake Texoma, Oklahoma/Texas
  15. Millwood Lake, Arkansas
  16. Lake Ray Roberts, Texas
  17. La Cygne Lake, Kansas
  18. Lake D'Arbonne, Louisiana
  19. Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri
  20. Lake Eufaula, Oklahoma
  21. Lake Claiborne, Louisiana
  22. Table Rock Lake, Missouri
  23. Bull Shoals Lake, Arkansas
  24. Belton Lake, Texas
  25. Lake Conroe, Texas

Best Bass Lakes - Western Division

  1. Clear Lake, California
  2. Diamond Valley Lake, California
  3. Lake Isabella, California
  4. Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
  5. Lake Spokane/Long Lake, Washington
  6. Lake Perris, California
  7. Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, California
  8. Moses Lake, Washington
  9. Sprague Lake, Washington
  10. Lower Otay Reservoir, California
  11. Lake Casitas, California
  12. Apache Lake, Arizona
  13. Lake Washington, Washington
  14. Roosevelt Lake, Arizona
  15. Noxon Rapids Reservoir, Montana
  16. Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho
  17. Siltcoos Lake, Oregon
  18. Potholes Reservoir, Washington
  19. Lower Colorado River, Arizona/California
  20. Lake Mead, Nevada/Arizona
  21. Eastman Lake, California
  22. Sand Hollow Reservoir, Utah
  23. Navajo Lake, New Mexico/Colorado
  24. Tenmile Lakes, Oregon
  25. Pelican Lake, Utah

States with the Most Lakes in the Rankings

  • Texas: 10
  • California: 9
  • Florida: 7
  • Michigan: 7
  • Louisiana: 6
  • New York: 6
  • North Carolina: 5
  • Georgia: 5
  • Tennessee: 5
  • Washington: 5

Media Contact: Mandy Pascal, Communications Manager, 334-414-8677, [email protected] 

SOURCE B.A.S.S.

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