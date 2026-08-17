Baton Rouge Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team Explain How to Choose Where to Live in Baton Rouge

Commute, budget, home age, and schools matter more than name recognition when picking an area.

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How should a buyer decide where to live in Baton Rouge? A HelloNation article lays out the practical factors that should drive the choice.

Baton Rouge Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team start with the commute, since where a buyer works — downtown, the medical district, LSU, or the industrial corridor to the south — changes which areas are realistic. The article recommends driving the actual route at rush hour before settling on a location.

Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto, Real Estate Experts

The article covers budget by area, noting prices swing by location, home age, and lot size, with in-town and near-LSU neighborhoods carrying a premium and newer construction sitting more toward the southeast and outlying communities. It frames home age as a real choice, since established neighborhoods offer character and location but older systems, while newer construction offers modern layouts and warranties but usually sits farther out.

On schools, the article explains that the options inside Baton Rouge come down to three paths — the assigned neighborhood public school, charter and magnet schools, and private schools — and buyers should do their homework on all three and look up published scores before making an offer. It notes that surrounding areas like Zachary, Baker, and Central (Greenwell Springs feeds into the Central system) sit in East Baton Rouge Parish but run their own separate school systems, so they're a different conversation. It also flags flood zone as property-specific, and Ascension and Livingston as a separate consideration with different parish government, tax rates, and schools.

Baton Rouge Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team are presented as a local resource for buyers weighing where to look.

How Do You Decide Where to Live in Baton Rouge? features insights from Baton Rouge Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation