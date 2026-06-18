Battery Industry Veteran Bob Galyen, Former CATL CTO, Joins EnPower Board of Directors

Appointment brings world-class manufacturing expertise to U.S. lithium-ion cell maker serving defense and high-performance markets

INDIANAPOLIS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnPower, Inc., a domestic manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion pouch cells, today announced that Bob Galyen, former Chief Technology Officer of CATL, has joined its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Galyen is among the most accomplished figures in the global battery industry, having helped build the manufacturing discipline that defines the modern lithium-ion sector. His appointment reflects EnPower's strategy of pairing deep production expertise with a domestic and allied supply chain.

Bob Galyen Headshot

"Bob has lived the full journey from cell technology development to high-yield, high-volume manufacturing at the largest scale the industry has ever seen," said Adrian Yao, Founder and CEO of EnPower. "We're building EnPower to become the most important battery company outside of Asia, which relies on that same technological pragmatism and manufacturing discipline. Instead of importing the supply chain, we are importing the know-how on what it takes, and we're eager to learn from Bob."

EnPower manufactures lithium-ion battery cells at its 92,000-square-foot Indianapolis facility, with end-to-end powder-to-cell capability spanning electrode coating, cell assembly, and formation. The company focuses first on defense and critical infrastructure applications where performance and trusted supply chain sourcing command a premium. That foundation is designed to drive the yield improvements and cost reductions that open a path into broader higher-volume markets over time.

"It is a genuine honor to join the Board of Directors of EnPower at such a pivotal moment for the company and for the broader energy storage industry," said Galyen. "I look forward to contributing the perspective I've gained over decades in advanced batteries to help guide the company's next chapter while also assisting our national security interests."

Galyen's career spans 48+ years in energy storage and automotive electrification, including his 8-year tenure as CTO of CATL, where he played a central role in the company's meteoric rise to become the largest battery company in the world.

Galyen added: "On a personal note, walking into EnPower's Indianapolis facility carries a special meaning for me — I had the privilege of helping design that building many years ago, and it is a remarkable full-circle moment to now serve the company that calls it home."

"EnPower is the rare battery company that is building real domestic manufacturing capability with equipment on the ground instead of renderings on a slide," said Clint Carlson, Executive Chairman of EnPower who is the largest investor to date with over $50M invested. Carlson is also the president and Chief Investment Officer of Dallas-based Carlson Capital LP, an alternative asset management firm. "We are delighted to welcome Bob to the board as we supercharge our ability to make in America."

About EnPower, Inc.

EnPower, Inc. is an Indianapolis-based manufacturer of high-performance lithium-ion cells for defense, uncrewed systems, and other critical infrastructure applications. With more than a decade of operating history and a domestic powder-to-cell manufacturing footprint, EnPower combines advanced cell design and exceptional process engineering with a commitment to a secure, domestic and allied battery supply chain. For more information, visit www.enpowerinc.com.

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SOURCE EnPower, Inc.