EnPower, Inc. Expands US Battery Manufacturing Capacity with Significant Investment in State-of-the-Art Battery Assembly Equipment

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnPower, Inc. a leading US-headquartered innovator in electrode and battery cell technology today announced an investment in advanced equipment dedicated to the assembly of battery cells for the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and defense and sectors.

This strategic investment will be used to acquire and install automated battery cell assembly lines at the company's headquarters in Indianapolis, IN. The new equipment is expected to be fully operational by Q2 2026, dramatically increasing EnPower's ability to meet increasing domestic demand for high-performance battery cells.

Drew Rossier, CCO of EnPower, stated:

"This investment is a critical step in strengthening the US battery supply chain. The growth of the US UAV market has created a critical and urgent need for high-performance, secure, and domestically sourced lithium-ion batteries. Our investment demonstrates our commitment to addressing a strategic supply chain gap and supporting our customers and partners with high performing battery cells."

Key Impacts of the Investment:

Capacity Expansion: The new lines will boost annual battery cell assembly capacity by 60MWh annually.





Supply Chain Resilience: The combination of domestic cell assembly and EnPower's established, 100% non-FEOC battery material sourcing strategy delivers unparalleled supply chain resilience and accelerates US energy independence.





The combination of domestic cell assembly and EnPower's established, 100% non-FEOC battery material sourcing strategy delivers unparalleled supply chain resilience and accelerates US energy independence. Technological Advancement: The new equipment includes advanced features for electrode processing, quality control, and end-to-end automation.

The investment underscores EnPower's commitment to supporting the rapid growth of the UAV and defense sectors and aligns with the "Indiana Initiative for Drone Dominance Task Force" aimed at strengthening U.S. leadership in drone technology.

About EnPower:

EnPower is an Indianapolis-headquartered battery technology company specializing in advanced electrode & battery development and manufacturing. EnPower's mission is to increase domestic energy independence by delivering high quality, high performing, and commercially scalable battery cells. For more information, please visit https://www.enpowerinc.com/.

Media Contact: Drew Rossier, Chief Commercial Officer, [email protected], (463) 213-3200

