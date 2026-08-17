Bausch Health Announces 2026 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Winners

For the Seventh Consecutive Year, 10 Students with Gastrointestinal Disease Will Each Receive a $10,000 Scholarship

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)(TSX: BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today announced the recipients of its 2026 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program. For the seventh year, Bausch Health is proud to award 10 deserving students living with a GI disease $10,000 each to further their higher education.

"The extraordinary response to our scholarship program is a testament to the resilience, ambition, and perseverance of students living with gastrointestinal conditions," said Aimee Lenar, President of US Pharma, Bausch Health. "Their determination to pursue their educational goals despite the challenges they face is truly inspiring. Each year, we are honored to hear their stories and proud to provide financial support that helps remove barriers, create opportunities, and empower the next generation of leaders."

The 2026 scholarship recipients were chosen from a competitive pool of over 450 applicants. As part of the selection process, candidates submitted personal essays detailing how their gastrointestinal condition has shaped their educational journey and highlighting the support provided by their health care providers in helping them achieve their academic and personal milestones. All applications were thoroughly evaluated by an independent panel of judges.

The program recognizes students across a wide range of educational pursuits, with scholarships in three categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing undergraduate degrees; the Graduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing graduate degrees; and the Working and/or Single Parent's Scholar Award, for students who are working and/or single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical, or graduate degrees.

This year's recipients shared powerful reflections on what Bausch Health's Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Award means to them and how it's helping shape their academic journey.

"Living with Crohn's disease has shaped not only my perspective, but also the physician I hope to become. My experiences as a patient taught me the importance of advocacy, compassion, and creating spaces where people feel seen beyond their diagnosis. I am incredibly grateful to Bausch Health's Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program for investing in students like me and supporting my journey toward becoming a physician committed to helping patients feel seen, supported, and empowered throughout their care."-Nishant Chadha

"Living with a gastrointestinal disease has shaped who I am today and inspired my dream of becoming a pediatric gastroenterologist. I feel truly humbled and deeply grateful to Bausch Health's Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program for believing in me and supporting my journey. I am honored by this opportunity and hope to use it to give back to children and families facing similar challenges."-Churnika Gudla Venkata Silva

Another recipient, Sean Gibson said, "I am deeply honored and thankful to receive this scholarship, which is a meaningful reminder that resilience can turn life's greatest challenges into opportunities. It strengthens my confidence and hope as I continue pursuing my goals and making a difference in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease community."

Their words reflect the heart of the program—empowering students to pursue their goals with confidence, support, and pride.

Bausch Health's 2026 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recipients are:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards AnnaBelle Deaner – Brown University Chad Barnes – Northeastern University Churnika Gudla Venkata Siva – University of Florida Michael Cooper – Fairfield University Sean Gibson – Rutgers University



Graduate Scholar Awards Fadi Salib – Keck Graduate Institute Nishant Chadha – Weill Cornell Medical College Richard Tirado – Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science



Working and/or Single Parent's Scholar Award Elena Filip – University of Michigan-Dearborn



To learn more about Bausch Health's Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, visit www.salix.com/scholarship or visit www.bauschhealth.com .

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical businesses in the world and has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases for more than 30 years. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

©2026 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.