BayCare Among First in Florida to Offer Next-Generation Breast Surgery Procedure

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare is expanding breast cancer treatment options in West Central Florida with the introduction of robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy, an advanced surgical procedure for eligible patients diagnosed with breast cancer or at high risk for developing the disease.

Dr. Melanie L. Aya-Ay, plastic surgeon, and Dr. Robert Gabordi, breast surgical oncologist and medical director of BayCare’s St. Joseph’s Hospitals breast surgery program, with Kimberley Kirtley on July 29, 2026. Kimberly is the first patient to undergo BayCare's new robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy procedure. Dr. Robert Gabordi, breast surgical oncologist and medical director of BayCare’s St. Joseph’s Hospitals breast surgery program, demonstrates the new robotic surgical platform that was used to perform the health system's first robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy procedure.

On July 29, Dr. Robert Gabordi, BayCare Medical Group breast surgical oncologist and medical director of BayCare's St. Joseph's Hospitals breast surgery program, performed its first robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy. BayCare is among the first health systems in Florida — and the first in West Central Florida — to offer the procedure, giving local patients access to advanced surgical care close to home. As one of only 10 surgeons nationwide selected to train on the technology, Dr. Gabordi is helping introduce the next generation of breast cancer surgery to local patients.

The first patient to undergo the procedure at St. Joseph's Women's Hospital was 50-year-old Kimberley Kirtley, who was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer in February 2026 after discovering a lump. Following her diagnosis, Kirtley enrolled in a clinical trial and underwent personalized immunotherapy followed by chemotherapy before carefully considering her surgical options.

"From the beginning, Dr. Gabordi and his team took the time to educate me on all of my options and help me understand what was best for my specific situation," said Kirtley. "When it came time to make a decision, I felt confident because I knew I was supported every step of the way."

Robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy allows surgeons to remove breast tissue through a small incision while preserving the nipple and surrounding skin in carefully selected patients. The procedure uses single-port robotic technology that provides surgeons with enhanced 3D visualization, greater precision and increased instrument dexterity during surgery.

Compared with traditional open mastectomy techniques, the robotic-assisted approach requires a much smaller incision — sometimes as small as 2.5 centimeters, depending on the patient's anatomy — that can be placed in a less visible area. For eligible patients, the technique may help reduce scarring, lower the risk of blood flow-related skin or nipple complications, preserve nipple sensation in some cases, and support quality of life and body image after surgery.

A $400,000 contribution from St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation helped support the implementation of this technology.

"This procedure represents the next evolution in breast surgery," said Dr. Gabordi. "It allows us to provide eligible patients with a less invasive option while maintaining the same focus on exceptional cancer care."

The procedure may be appropriate for select patients diagnosed with breast cancer, as well as some women at high risk for developing the disease who are considering preventive surgery. Robotic-assisted mastectomy is performed as a combined procedure with a plastic surgeon to provide immediate breast reconstruction at the time of mastectomy, allowing patients to receive comprehensive care from a multidisciplinary team.

For Kirtley, being the first patient to undergo the procedure at St. Joseph's Women's Hospital made the experience even more meaningful. Having previously been treated by Dr. Gabordi, including a lumpectomy in 2019, she said she didn't hesitate to turn to him again when surgery became part of her breast cancer treatment plan.

"I'm incredibly proud to be Dr. Gabordi's first patient to undergo this procedure," said Kirtley. "Knowing it has the potential to expand options for women facing breast cancer in the future makes me grateful to be part of this milestone. I had complete confidence in Dr. Gabordi and his team throughout my journey, and I knew I was in the best possible hands."

As BayCare continues to advance breast cancer care, robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy offers eligible patients another innovative option tailored to their medical and personal needs.

Learn more: BayCare's Breast Health Services

SOURCE BayCare Health System