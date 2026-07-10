BayCare Marks Milestone in Expanding Access to Care in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare marked a major milestone today with a topping out ceremony for BayCare Hospital Manatee, placing the final steel beam for the health system's first hospital in Manatee County and advancing its efforts to expand access to care for a rapidly growing community.

With signatures on the final steel beam, BayCare leaders and project partners celebrated a pivotal moment in the construction of BayCare Hospital Manatee in Palmetto, Florida.

More than 300 guests attended the ceremony, including BayCare leaders, community partners, physicians, team members and representatives from construction firm Robins & Morton. Once complete, BayCare Hospital Manatee will bring a comprehensive range of health care services closer to home for residents across the region. Scheduled to open in 2028, the more than 436,000-square-foot hospital will feature 154 private patient rooms, with the capacity to expand to 207 beds as community needs grow. It will become BayCare's 17th hospital, Manatee County's only not-for-profit hospital and the first hospital north of the Manatee River.

Designed as a full-service acute care facility, BayCare Hospital Manatee will offer emergency care, general and specialty surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, urology, orthopedics, diagnostic and interventional imaging, obstetrics and neonatology. The hospital also will include a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), nearly doubling access to this level of care in the county and helping more families receive specialized care closer to home. BayCare currently has NICUs at six hospitals across West Central Florida.

"Today's milestone reflects more than progress on a building — it represents our commitment to bringing high-quality, compassionate care closer to home," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners. "BayCare Hospital Manatee will expand access to critical services for families in this region and support the health of the community for years to come."

"This topping out ceremony marks an exciting step toward bringing BayCare's mission to Manatee County," said Patrick Downes, president of BayCare Hospital Manatee and BayCare's St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview. "As construction continues, we're focused on creating a hospital that expands access to high-quality care, supports the needs of this growing community and delivers an exceptional experience for patients, families and team members from day one."

During the ceremony, speakers highlighted the importance of expanding access to health care in one of Florida's fastest-growing counties and the role BayCare Hospital Manatee will play in meeting future community needs.

"Reaching the topping out of BayCare Hospital Manatee is a proud milestone for our entire team and trade partners, and a reflection of the strong collaboration driving this project forward," Robins & Morton Operations Manager Bryan Durkin said. "This moment represents more than structural progress; it's a significant step toward delivering a high-quality health care destination that will serve Manatee County and the surrounding South Tampa Bay community for generations to come."

Attendees gathered to sign and watch the ceremonial placement of the final beam, marking a significant milestone in the hospital's construction and bringing the project one step closer to opening in 2028.

The hospital is part of a broader care network that includes BayCare HealthHub® (Manatee), an adjacent outpatient facility expected to open in late 2026. BayCare currently operates seven HealthHub locations across West Central Florida.

Spanning more than 46,000 square feet, BayCare HealthHub (Manatee) is designed to provide convenient, patient-centered care in one location, including:

Primary and specialty care through BayCare Medical Group

Outpatient laboratory services

Advanced imaging, including MRI, CT, PET CT, mammography, X-ray, DEXA and ultrasound

The HealthHub model reflects BayCare's approach to making care more accessible by bringing multiple services together in a single setting, allowing patients to receive care in a more coordinated and convenient way.

Together, the hospital and HealthHub will create a connected system of care that supports everything from routine appointments and preventive screenings to emergency treatment and specialized procedures.

Manatee County continues to experience significant population growth, increasing demand for local health services. BayCare's investment in the region is intended to expand access across the continuum of care — from outpatient services to hospital-based treatment.

When it opens, BayCare Hospital Manatee will complement existing BayCare services, strengthening the health system's ability to serve patients where they live. The project reflects BayCare's long-term commitment to West Central Florida and its mission to improve the health of all it serves.

Construction remains on schedule, with crews continuing work on interior spaces, infrastructure and clinical areas throughout the facility.

Learn more: Bringing Extraordinary Care to Manatee County

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System