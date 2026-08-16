BAYLOR GENETICS DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Exposure of Patient and Employee Personal Information

National class action firm offering free, confidential case evaluations to individuals affected by the Baylor Genetics cybersecurity incident

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Baylor Genetics data breach. Baylor Genetics, a Houston-based genetic testing laboratory, has disclosed a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized third party accessed its network and sensitive personal information belonging to patients and employees.

What Happened

Baylor Genetics is a genetic testing laboratory based in Houston, Texas, that performs clinical testing for patients on behalf of third-party medical providers and other laboratories.

On or around June 15, 2026, Baylor Genetics identified a cybersecurity incident affecting a portion of its information technology environment. A forensic investigation determined that an unauthorized third party accessed portions of its network between June 11 and June 17, 2026. Baylor Genetics then conducted a review to determine what information was involved and who was affected, completing that process on or about July 30, 2026. The company has begun notifying potentially affected individuals afterward.

What Information Was Exposed

The Baylor Genetics data breach may have compromised sensitive personal and health information. The specific information varied by individual.

For patients, the information may have included:

Full names

Dates of birth

Medical testing information and laboratory test results

Health insurance information

Social Security numbers (for a limited subset of patients)

For current and former employees, the information may have included:

Social Security numbers

Government-issued identification numbers

Financial account information

Who May Be Impacted

Patients and current or former employees of Baylor Genetics — including anyone who received a data breach notification letter from the company — may face an increased risk of identity theft, medical identity theft, insurance fraud, and related harm. Because Baylor Genetics performs genetic and laboratory testing, the exposed data may include especially sensitive medical information.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal, medical, and financial data may have been compromised in the Baylor Genetics breach. Organizations that collect and store sensitive patient and employee data are expected to take reasonable steps to protect it. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost. The investigation is ongoing.

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself

If you received a notice about this breach from Baylor Genetics, consider taking the following steps:

Enroll in any free credit monitoring or identity theft protection offered in your notification.

Place a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Regularly review your credit reports, financial account statements, and health insurance explanation-of-benefits statements for unfamiliar activity.

Be cautious of unsolicited calls, texts, or emails referencing this breach, as scammers frequently exploit data breach notifications to launch follow-up phishing attempts.

Keep a copy of any notice you received, as it may be needed to support a legal claim.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today:

Marc Edelson, Esq. Edelson Lechtzin LLP 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940 Phone: 844-696-7492 Email: [email protected]

Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP