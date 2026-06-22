Baystate Health and Oracle Health Expand Strategic Collaboration to Create a Connected and Patient-Centered Care Experience

Health system launches enterprise digital transformation to help caregivers focus more on patients, enhance care coordination, and make healthcare easier to navigate

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baystate Health, a not-for-profit, integrated health system in western Massachusetts, is expanding its strategic relationship with Oracle Health to create a more connected healthcare experience for patients and clinicians. Through this initiative, Baystate Health plans to accelerate the adoption of Oracle Health technologies across its network, including its health plan, Health New England. This modernization journey will be enabled by AI-powered solutions including Oracle Health EHR, Oracle Health AI Data Platform, Oracle Health Patient Accounting, Oracle Health Patient Portal, and Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent.

"For more than twenty years, Oracle Health has been a trusted partner of Baystate Health and Health New England in our Mission to advance our communities' health for all," said Peter D. Banko, President & CEO, Baystate Health. "Today, we are proud to leapfrog this relationship to modernize the way our teams work every day to make healthcare easier, safer, and more connected. We are putting patients first and building a future where receiving healthcare feels simpler, smoother, and more personal."

As the region's only academic, safety net health system, Baystate Health has been serving over 800,000 people at 5 hospitals, more than 80 medical practices, a health plan, and home care and hospice services. As the health system expands its presence in the community, including the planned corporate affiliation of Mercy Medical Center on November 1, 2026*, it wanted to supercharge its operations with a single, unified AI data foundation that could support critical new capabilities and enhance care across its hospitals, medical practices, and health plan. With access to these solutions and advanced predictive analytics, Baystate Health and its 13,000 caregivers can seamlessly connect patient care with daily operations, improving interoperability, reducing administrative burden, and expediting staff onboarding in its ambulatory setting.

"We want to transform the healthcare consumer experience to a connected and intuitive digital footprint for our members and community," said Clara Guixa, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Baystate Health. "By reimagining our partnership with Oracle Health, we're establishing the foundation that will strengthen care delivery and give clinicians time to focus on what matters most – caring compassionately and safely for patients."

Baystate Health plans to implement Oracle Health EHR and Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent to automate documentation, promote interoperability, and empower access to patient information.

Oracle Health Patient Accounting will also help to modernize financial workflows and create a seamless financial experience for patients. The solution uses AI and automation to help streamline workflows, strengthen operational insights, and support financial and operational strategies for the organization. Additionally, the health system will add Oracle Health AI Data Platform to help unify data across its network and health plan.

Baystate Health's enhanced relationship with Oracle Health will also support its plans to integrate Mercy Medical Center* into its broader care network through a unified technology platform designed to support connected patient care.

By implementing Oracle Health Patient Portal, Baystate Health patients will have a single digital destination to access their health information, manage appointments, connect with their clinicians, and better understand their care through AI-powered insights.

"The future of healthcare depends on strengthening the relationship between patients and caregivers," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Baystate Health is demonstrating how modern technology and AI can help create meaningful patient interactions, enhance care coordination, and limit the administrative burden that too often pulls clinicians away from the people they serve."

*Regulatory approval pending

To learn more about how Oracle Health is helping transform healthcare, visit www.oracle.com/health.

About Baystate Health

Baystate Health is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with hospitals, physician practices, health plan and more serving over 800,000 people throughout western New England. Baystate Health is the safety net provider in Western Massachusetts. With roots dating to the founding of Springfield Hospital in 1883, Baystate Health has been providing high-quality, compassionate and accessible care in the Pioneer Valley for more than 140 years and continues to be a pillar of its community – rooted here, serving here, and helping generations thrive here. With a focus on advancing health for all, Baystate is not only a keystone of the region; it is a national leader in healthcare. Learn more at BaystateHealth.org.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle