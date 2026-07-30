Oracle to Make Gemini Models Available to Thousands of Enterprise Applications Customers

Integrations can help Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and Oracle NetSuite customers automate processes, accelerate decisions, and securely execute mission-critical work

Gemini models, including 3.1 Flash-Lite and 3.5 Flash, enable Oracle customers to deploy Agentic applications and enhance AI price-performance

AUSTIN, Texas and SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to bring Google's Gemini models to Oracle's extensive portfolio of enterprise applications. The partnership builds on customers' existing access to Gemini models through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Enterprise AI and is planned to make Gemini models available in Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, a complete development platform that enables organizations to build, connect, execute, and run AI automation and agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents. In addition, Oracle plans to use Gemini models for embedded AI use cases in Oracle Fusion Applications and Oracle NetSuite.

"Organizations around the world trust Google Cloud's full AI stack to power critical enterprise workflows and agents," said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Google Cloud. "Our expanded partnership with Oracle is designed to make it easier for organizations to use Gemini in the applications and agentic workflows they rely on to automate workflows, accelerate decisions, and drive outcomes."

"Our partnership with Oracle brings Google's most capable AI models directly into the core application workflows global businesses rely on every day," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Together, we are making it seamless for enterprises to apply powerful and cost-efficient AI directly where business decisions happen."

With access to Google's Gemini models in Oracle AI Agent Studio, customers and partners will be able to gain more choice when building Fusion-native agents and agentic applications, and expanded multi-modal capabilities. For example, customers and partners will be able to access Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite, a high-efficiency model engineered for optimal price-performance, and Gemini 3.5 Flash for more complex reasoning and specialized tasks, including video and presentation creation, in addition to models from other leading providers.

"To achieve the best business outcomes, organizations need the flexibility to choose the AI model best suited to each problem," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, applications development, Oracle. "By bringing Gemini to Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, we are giving customers and partners greater choice as they build and extend agents and agentic applications that reason through complex, real-world business challenges. Oracle Fusion Applications then turn that reasoning into action through governed workflows, approvals, and transactions."

Oracle also plans to use Gemini models for embedded AI use cases in Oracle Fusion Applications and NetSuite. In each case, Oracle expects to tap into Gemini where it can deliver optimal price-performance for specific customer scenarios.

"AI is at the core of how customers use and experience NetSuite and choosing the right model for the right use case is critical to helping them get more value from AI," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "As we evaluate various AI use cases in NetSuite, we are working with leading large language models, like Google's Gemini, to help customers improve visibility, automate work, and move from insight to action within NetSuite."

The addition of Gemini models to Oracle's enterprise applications complements Oracle's existing developer offerings, which provide access to Gemini models available via OCI Enterprise AI through integration with Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. Together, Oracle and Google Cloud are giving customers broader access to powerful, secure, and cost-effective Gemini models that can support AI agents, accelerate development and data integration, and drive innovation across industries.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations of all sizes reach their goals faster and more efficiently. NetSuite provides an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities. Relied on by more than 44,000 customers in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite is the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change at Oracle Corporation's sole discretion.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Oracle