Baystate Health Oncologist Named Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawad Elias, MD, FASCO, Vice President and Medical Director of Cancer Services at Baystate Health, has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (FASCO), one of the highest honors bestowed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology in recognition of sustained volunteer leadership and significant contributions to the field of oncology.

The FASCO designation recognizes ASCO members who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication through years of volunteer service that advances the Society, the field of oncology, and, most importantly, the care of patients with cancer. The distinction is awarded to members who have made substantial contributions to ASCO through leadership, education, advocacy, and committee service.

Throughout his service to ASCO, Dr. Elias has held numerous leadership roles, including:

Graduate of the ASCO Leadership Development Program (Class of 2024–2025)

Chair of the ASCO Self-Evaluation Program Item Writing Group

Member of the Clinical Practice and Innovation Committee

Member of the Health Policy Committee

Member of the Health Outcomes Committee

"I am grateful for this recognition. ASCO has played an important role in my growth as a physician and leader, and the opportunity to serve alongside colleagues committed to improving cancer care has been deeply meaningful," said Dr. Elias. "I look forward to continuing that work and bringing what I learn back to our patients and teams at Baystate."

Dr. Elias will be formally recognized as a Fellow of ASCO during the 2027 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago. The FASCO designation includes lifetime recognition for sustained service and leadership within the oncology community.

About Baystate Health

Baystate Health is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with hospitals, physician practices, a health plan and more serving over 800,000 people throughout western New England. Baystate Health is the safety net provider in Western Massachusetts. With roots dating to the founding of Springfield Hospital in 1883, Baystate Health has been providing high-quality, compassionate and accessible care in the Pioneer Valley for more than 140 years and continues to be a pillar of its community – rooted here, serving here, and helping generations thrive here. With a focus on advancing health for all, Baystate is not only a keystone of the region, it is a national leader in healthcare. Learn more at BaystateHealth.org.

SOURCE Baystate Health System