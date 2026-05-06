Three Baystate Hospitals Earn 'A' Grades for Patient Safety from The Leapfrog Group

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital, and Baystate Noble Hospital have achieved an 'A' Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Hospital Survey for Spring 2026. Baystate Franklin and Baystate Wing have both maintained their A for at least two years and Baystate Noble improved from a 'B' to an 'A'. Baystate Medical Center (BMC) received a Spring 2026 rating of 'C', representing an improvement from its Fall 2025 grade.

Hospitals that receive an "A" grade excel across 22 evidence-based measures by actively protecting patients from harm and improving outcomes in areas such as Bar Code Medication Administration (BCMA) scanning and the reduction of hospital-acquired infections.

Published twice a year, Leapfrog's Hospital Safety Grades are based on data compiled from external sources and the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Because some of the data reflects prior reporting periods, the scores may not fully represent current-day performance.

All four Baystate Health hospitals received the highest possible scores in several evaluated areas, including:

patient safety culture and structural measures

nursing workforce

hand hygiene

Bar Code Medication Administration (BCMA) scanning

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

"Safety is our highest priority. Every person, every moment," said Yvonne Cheung, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Baystate Health. "Earning 'A' grades across three of our hospitals reflects the intentional work underway to build a High Reliability Organization, where safe, high-quality care is delivered every time. This recognition belongs to our teams, whose focus, accountability, and commitment to continuous improvement are strengthening the systems that keep our patients safe. While we are encouraged by this progress, we remain focused on advancing quality and safety across every part of our organization."

The progress achieved to date reflects strong momentum in advancing our transformation into a High Reliability Organization, with systemwide investments in training and team-based safety practices, we are strengthening a culture where safety and quality remain central to every patient experience.

About Baystate Health

Baystate Health is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with hospitals, physician practices, a health plan and more serving over 800,000 people throughout western New England. Baystate Health is the safety net provider in Western Massachusetts. With roots dating to the founding of Springfield Hospital in 1883, Baystate Health has been providing high-quality, compassionate and accessible care in the Pioneer Valley for more than 140 years and continues to be a pillar of its community – rooted here, serving here, and helping generations thrive here. With a focus on advancing health for all, Baystate is not only a keystone of the region, it is a national leader in healthcare. Learn more at BaystateHealth.org.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and sign up for their newsletter.

SOURCE Baystate Health System