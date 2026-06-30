BBI Celebrates 10 Years Building Data Foundations for Analytics, Applications, and AI

Built on technical talent, strategic thinking, and partnerships that last

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BBI, a global data and AI consultancy, today announced its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of building, modernizing, and operating data foundations capable of launching analytics, applications, and AI innovations.

BBI Celebrates 10 Years

As organizations accelerate investments in analytics, automation, and AI, many are discovering that foundational system and data challenges remain a significant barrier to progress. According to Gartner, poor data quality continues to cost organizations millions annually, while 60% of AI projects lack data that is AI-ready, indicating an increased need for reliable, adaptable, well-engineered data systems.

"When we started this journey 10 years ago, we saw a unique opportunity to combine our deep data integration and data engineering expertise with emerging cloud and big-data technologies," said Ravneet Singh, Co-founder and CEO. "From the beginning, our intent was to help clients build reliable data foundations that deliver trusted data and stand up to changing business and technology environments. AI is the latest iteration of this. Today, nearly all of our clients are looking for consistent, reliable systems to drive AI at scale."

Over the past decade, BBI has worked with organizations across industries including financial services, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing to address these challenges head-on. The firm designs and modernizes cloud-based data architectures, integrates complex data environments, and operates data platforms that enable clients to trust their data, make confident decisions, and unlock the full potential of analytics and AI initiatives.

"I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished over the past decade," said Balasubramanian Palanivleu (Bala), Co-founder and president. "We founded this company on the belief that doing the work the right way matters. Our success is the result of delivering consistently and successfully, investing in our people, and staying focused on long-term client outcomes rather than short-term wins."

A decade of client impact and trusted partnerships

That client-first mindset is reflected in BBI's relationships. BK Vasan, former Vice President of Data, Technology and Analytics at a national retailer, has worked with BBI for nearly four years.

"I don't even call them a vendor; I call them a partner," he said. "BBI fits the bill on four key things I look for: strategic thinking, technical talent, competitive pricing, and the flexibility to work with the business. You put them on to the challenge, they jump on, they amplify it, and they deliver it."

The co-founders first met 25 years ago at a data and analytics consulting firm, Knightsbridge Solutions, where they were part of a team of elite data engineers solving complex data management challenges for some of the nation's largest companies, including Allstate, Citi, Merrill, and JPMC. After Knightsbridge was acquired by HP 20 years ago this year, the two went their separate ways, working for firms like Intel, ITI Data, and Fannie Mae, before reuniting to form BBI in 2016.

Andrew Bernstein, a former VP at a global financial services company, has been a client of BBI's founders for more than 20 years, a relationship that traces back to their days at Knightsbridge. When BBI launched, Bernstein was among the first to call, bringing them in to tackle large-scale cloud migration and data transformation work.

"I had no doubt that if I came to BBI with an issue, it would get addressed. It doesn't work that way with all vendors," said Bernstein. "They were our highest recommended vendor in partner reviews, always scoring at the top as a trusted partner. BBI's agile engineering teams add fast value, moving faster and diving deeper than some of the larger firms."

Scaling for the future

To fuel its continued growth, BBI is deepening its investment in sales and marketing, calling on other Knightsbridge Solutions veterans, including Mike Wright of Action Advisors, LLC to build the sales strategy and team, including Moises Aguilar, Dave Cook, and Duke Nicolian. Spring Marketing Group, led by Kelly Kasher, is driving marketing strategy and brand awareness. Together, the team brings a proven track record of building client partnerships and scaling services organizations.

About BBI

BBI is the data and AI partner organizations turn to when complex data challenges stand in the way of progress. Working alongside client teams, we build, modernize, and operate data foundations that power analytics, AI, and business solutions that drive growth and efficiency. Using AI-driven engineering methods and proven accelerators, we deliver fast, reduce risk, and give clients data they can trust. Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, BBI operates with more than 600 data professionals across the United States, Canada, and India. To learn more, visit https://bbinsight.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bbinsight.

SOURCE BBI