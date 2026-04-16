BBI earns Data Breakthrough Awards "Data Integration Solution of the Year"

Award underscores a decade of engineering-led innovation

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BB Insights (BBI), a global data and AI consultancy, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Data Integration Solution of the Year" award in the 7th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.

BBI earned this distinction for a large-scale data integration and modernization initiative serving a leading wealth management firm. Rapid growth through acquisitions had left the organization with fragmented systems, inconsistent data, and mounting operational complexity.

BBI designed and implemented a unified, cloud-based data platform that streamlined integration across 80+ partner ecosystems, eliminated redundancies, and established a scalable, governed data foundation. The result is faster onboarding of new data sources, improved data quality, reduced infrastructure costs, and a more agile environment ready to launch the company's AI innovations.

BBI specializes in solving one of the defining challenges of the modern enterprise: how to align data and systems to reliably power the AI initiatives that define the future.

"Since we started BBI 10 years ago, we've watched the challenges our clients face evolve significantly – from early data modernization efforts to the more complex question of how to succeed with AI at scale," said Ravneet Singh, CEO of BBI. "It's almost always the same answer: the integrity of the underlying data. When data is connected, consistent, and governed across the entire environment, everything built on top of it performs the way it should. This award reflects the discipline our team brings to that work every day, and the trust our clients place in us to get it right."

The Data Breakthrough Awards program attracts thousands of nominations from organizations worldwide, evaluating winners based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, and real-world impact across categories including analytics, AI, DataOps, and infrastructure.

"Enterprise data environments are growing increasingly complex and distributed across hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, causing organizations to place more emphasis on practices that introduce automation, governance, and software-engineering rigor into data integration workflows," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "By combining deep engineering expertise with modern platform architectures, BBI supports organizations seeking to build scalable, future-ready data ecosystems while improving governance and operational reliability. Congratulations on being our pick for 'Data Integration Solution of the Year!'"

As organizations accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, the stakes around data infrastructure continue to rise. BBI's work – and this recognition – reflect a broader industry shift: that sustainable AI outcomes are built on a foundation of well-engineered, trustworthy data and systems.

About BBI

BBI is the one-stop shop for making AI work reliably at scale. Working alongside client teams, we build, modernize, and operate data foundations that ensure data and AI output are consistent, traceable, and production-ready across systems. Using AI-driven engineering methods and proven accelerators, we deliver fast, reduce risk, and give clients data they can trust.

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, BBI operates with more than 600 data professionals across the United States, Canada, and India.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies, and products. Categories include data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure, storage, Business Intelligence, and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE BBI