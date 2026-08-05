BDA Names Kristin Massoth To Lead Sports & Entertainment Licensing

Appointment Follows Rapid Expansion of BDA's Licensing Portfolio

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), the Merchandise Agency™ trusted by iconic brands, today announced Kristin Massoth has been named its new National Account Director of Sports & Entertainment Licensing. In her role, she will lead the growth and development of BDA's premier license portfolio across professional sports. Kristin previously led BDA's Major League Baseball team portfolio.

For more than 20 years BDA has been at the forefront of sports licensing collaborations and activations, a category it created. Sports licensing collaborations are among the most recognizable and effective ways to create and distribute branded merchandise. Collaborations between brands, such as Barbie and the Toronto Blue Jays or Hello Kitty and the Golden State Warriors, bridge the gap between pop culture and sports fandom, and have the power to introduce new audiences to multiple brands at once. BDA's portfolio currently includes approximately 30 sports league licenses (including collegiate level), and 15 master entertainment licenses which encompasses 45+ brands.

"Today's fans demand experiences that transcend the game itself," said Kristin Massoth. "Our licensing agreements allow us to inject globally recognized brands into the sports world, helping teams capture new audiences, deepen fan loyalty, and deliver unforgettable moments."

In her role, Kristin will identify and expand BDA's strategic licensing partnerships and will lead BDA's next evolution of leadership in the category. She will collaborate with leading entertainment properties and work alongside professional sports organizations to develop innovative promotional and licensing initiatives. As BDA's portfolio continues to grow, she will drive new business opportunities, and help shape the company's long-term licensing strategy across all major league teams.

"Kristin's exceptional leadership of BDA's Major League Baseball portfolio and her ability to deliver unforgettable client activations make her the perfect fit for this role," said Steve Avanessian, Executive Vice President of Client Services & Sports. "The strategic collaborations she leads do more than drive engagement - they create lasting memories and prove that merchandise is a powerful medium for brands."

To learn more about BDA's sports and entertainment licenses, visit here.

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is a global Merchandise Agency™ providing customized marketing, branded merchandise, e-commerce, and fulfillment solutions for iconic sports organizations, entertainment properties, and Fortune 1000 enterprises. BDA is the largest independently owned branded merchandise agency with operations in more than 50 locations worldwide. With over 40 years of experience, BDA brings brands closer to their customers by providing highly engaging promotional products and branded merchandise experiences. BDA has been the leading merchandise agency for licensed collaborations in sports for more than 25 years. Renowned clients across automotive, sports, technology, entertainment, medical, fitness, and beverage industries rely on BDA to activate, inspire, and promote their events, employees, and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com.

SOURCE Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC