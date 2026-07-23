BDA Inks Official Licensee Deal to Rev Up Harley-Davidson Merchandise

BDA to Design, Manufacture, and Distribute Custom Apparel for all Harley-Davidson Dealership Locations in the U.S. and Canada

WOODINVILLE, Wash., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), the leading merchandise agency for the world's most respected and admired brands, announced today it is now an Official Licensee for Harley-Davidson. BDA will design, manufacture, and distribute licensed custom apparel to all Harley-Davidson dealers in the United States and Canada. This partnership highlights BDA's position as the leader in global, end-to-end merchandise programs that further drive consumer affinity and fandom.

"We are honored to partner with Harley-Davidson and its dealer network to create premium apparel programs that celebrate the unique identity of each dealership while strengthening the connection between riders and the brand they love," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and co-founder of BDA.

In its role as Harley-Davidson's Official Licensee, BDA will provide graphic and custom apparel to all U.S. and Canada dealerships with customization options exclusive to each location.

"Harley-Davidson is known for delivering high-quality products, premium custom graphics, and a wide range of apparel for our consumers and Dealers," said Brandon Peters, Head of Global Apparel and Licensing for Harley-Davidson. "BDA brings the same impeccable reputation, commitment to excellence, and work ethic that has been the hallmark of the Harley-Davidson brand for decades."

About Harley-Davidson

Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, Parts & Accessories, experiences, riding gear and apparel. What We Make: The World's Best Motorcycles. Period. Who We Serve: Motorcycle Riders Worldwide. Why We Do It: To Protect and Grow Motorcycle Culture. What We Stand For: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and has a controlling interest in Harley-Davidson Financial Services and LiveWire Group, Inc. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. LiveWire is committed to developing the technology of the future and investing in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorsports. Learn more at harley-davidson.com.

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is a global Merchandise Agency™ providing customized marketing, branded merchandise, e-commerce, and fulfillment solutions for iconic sports organizations, entertainment properties, and Fortune 1000 enterprises. BDA is the largest independently owned branded merchandise agency with operations in more than 50 locations worldwide. With over 40 years of experience, BDA brings brands closer to their customers by providing highly engaging promotional products and branded merchandise experiences. BDA has been the leading merchandise agency for licensed collaborations in sports for more than 25 years. Renowned clients across automotive, sports, technology, entertainment, medical, fitness, and beverage industries rely on BDA to activate, inspire, and promote their events, employees, and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com.

SOURCE Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC