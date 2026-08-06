BD&J Partner Olivier Taillieu and Junior Partner Joseph Younes secure $10 million settlement for motorcyclist

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Olivier Taillieu and Junior Partner Joseph Younes have successfully recovered a $10 million settlement for a motorcyclist who was catastrophically injured in a crash with a truck.

In a hard-won battle against a tough Defense, BD&J's litigation team, led by Olivier Taillieu and Joseph Younes, fought back against the widespread belief that motorcycle riders are irresponsible or unsafe. The client in the confidential settlement suffered severe injuries stemming from a major crash with a truck. While the client faced an uphill battle in court, Taillieu and Younes pursued maximum compensation against negotiators who claimed the plaintiff was reckless and undeserving of financial relief.

The facts of the case include:

Motorcycle vs. commercial truck

Defense denied all liability

Initial offer was $0.00

Final settlement was $10,000,000.

Olivier Taillieu and Joseph Younes are highly respected attorneys in the Los Angeles area who demonstrate how advocacy and comprehensive damage calculations can take a settlement offer from 0 to the millions. "The case was tried in a difficult venue where commercial trucks are often given more leniency and motorcycle claims are faced with hostility," Taillieu remarked, "We centered our arguments on the data. Regardless of the Defense's argument against our client's driving habits, leaning on the numbers was what secured a favorable settlement."

To learn more about this case and other BD&J outcomes, contact the firm.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served Californians since 2007 in many areas of personal injury law, including motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, product defects, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

Media Contact: Juniper Elizondo – [email protected]

SOURCE BD&J, PC