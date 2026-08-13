BE Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 28, 2026

Bloom Energy's SEC filings claimed its "supply chain does not have significant exposure to China" while allegedly relying on Chinese scandium routed through third countries, according to a securities class action examining whether those risk disclosures were adequate.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or ☎(888) SueWallSt.

BE shares fell $15.28 per share, or 5.7%, to close at $254.29 on July 8, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 28, 2026.

What the SEC Filings Stated

Across successive periodic reports, Bloom Energy's disclosure language on China exposure remained substantially unchanged. The fiscal 2024 annual report stated: "While our supply chain does not have significant exposure to China, significant tariffs on imports from other countries where we do source materials could materially impact our costs." The first quarter 2025 quarterly report stated: "Our supply chain is not dependent on China, but significant tariffs on imports from other countries where we do source materials could impact our costs."

By the third quarter of 2025, the filings added a qualifier stating that China "supplies multiple components including 70% of rare earth metals used in electronic and electromechanical components that are part of our tier 2 and tier 3 sub-assembly suppliers."

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

Filings affirmatively stated the supply chain was "not dependent on China" rather than disclosing alleged indirect sourcing through intermediaries, the complaint challenges.

indirect sourcing through intermediaries, the complaint challenges. Alleged sourcing of scandium-bearing ceramics and powders through Thailand, Japan, and South Korea was allegedly not sufficiently disclosed in the risk factor language.

sourcing of scandium-bearing ceramics and powders through Thailand, Japan, and South Korea was not sufficiently disclosed in the risk factor language. Tariff and export-control risk was framed around "other countries where we do source materials," allegedly understating exposure to Beijing's rare earth export controls.

understating exposure to Beijing's rare earth export controls. The stated adverse gross margin impact of approximately one percent for fiscal year 2025, against 29% margin guidance, allegedly reflected an incomplete picture of tariff exposure.

reflected an incomplete picture of tariff exposure. Tier 2 and tier 3 framing allegedly did not address a supplier that described itself in a November 2025 Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing as accounting for more than 70% of Bloom's purchases of a key sensor component.

Why Generic Warnings May Not Substitute for Specifics

On July 8, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report titled "Bloom's Big Lie" stating it had traced four China-linked routes into the Company's supply chain, including scandium oxide shipped directly to a Delaware plant. The complaint alleges the Company's prior disclosures did not convey this exposure.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here the complaint alleges the filings went further and affirmatively denied China dependence." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BE Lawsuit

Q: What court was the BE class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BE lawsuit? A: The complaint names Bloom Energy Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BE lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Bloom Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding its lack of dependence on China for scandium and supply chain components during the Class Period. When a report tracing China-linked supply routes was published, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my BE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com