WSE Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Wise Group plc (WSE) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 29, 2026

A securities class action alleges Wise Group plc understated longstanding anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing deficiencies, and that WSE shares slid 16.05% over three trading sessions once reports of a Belgian criminal probe reached the market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Wise Group plc (NASDAQ: WSE) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

WSE closed at $12.10 on June 1, 2026, down $0.67 (5.24%), then fell $0.56 (4.6%) on June 2 and $0.82 (7.1%) on June 3, closing at $10.72 for a cumulative three-day decline of $2.05, or 16.05%. A further $0.75 drop (6.2%) on July 24, 2026 brought shares to $11.33. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 29, 2026.

How the Market Repriced WSE After the Brussels Report

Before the market opened on June 1, 2026, Reuters reported that the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office was investigating Wise's European entity over cases said to involve more than half a billion euros ($582.5 million) in suspicious transactions, with alleged links to fraud, corruption, and drug trafficking. Prosecutors were reportedly finalizing a direct summons before the criminal court. The lawsuit contends that this risk was not disclosed to investors when Wise transferred its primary listing to Nasdaq on May 11, 2026.

The July 24 Charter Denial and the Second Leg Down

On July 24, 2026, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency denied Wise's application for a national trust bank license, citing "longstanding deficiencies" in anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism at Wise U.S. The complaint alleges that risk-factor language describing the charter application treated denial as a remote possibility while material compliance deficiencies allegedly already existed.

Market Impact Facts for WSE Purchasers

Class Period: May 11, 2026 through July 23, 2026

June 1 through June 3, 2026 decline: $2.05 per share, or 16.05%

July 24, 2026 decline: $0.75 per share, or 6.2%, to $11.33

Transactions reportedly under Belgian review: more than $582.5 million

Platform scale cited by the Company: approximately 4.7 million transactions per day

Claims asserted under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5

"Share price movements following unexpected regulatory news can be a meaningful measure of investor harm, and the sequence of declines in WSE following the June and July reports is central to the allegations in this case," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WSE Lawsuit

Q: How much did WSE stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 16.05%, a decline of $2.05 per share, across June 1 through June 3, 2026, after reports that the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office was investigating Wise's European entity over more than $582.5 million in suspicious transactions. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WSE lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Wise Group plc made materially false or misleading statements regarding its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing controls and the regulatory risks facing its U.S. trust bank charter application. When the Belgian investigation and the OCC denial were reported, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the WSE class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is the WSE lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 29, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do WSE investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my WSE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com