BE UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Bloom Energy Corporation Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

A securities class action alleges Bloom Energy routed Chinese-sourced scandium and components through intermediaries in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan while telling investors it had "no China supply chain."

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

BE shares fell $15.28 per share, or 5.7%, to close at $254.29 on July 8, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume, after a published research report questioned the origin of the Company's scandium supply. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 28, 2026.

The Alleged Intermediary Routing Playbook

Scandium is the rare earth dopant that stabilizes the zirconia ceramic electrolyte inside Bloom's solid oxide fuel cells. As pleaded, the metal reached the Company's U.S. operations along four China-linked routes: scandium oxide shipped directly to the Newark, Delaware plant on at least four occasions between August 2023 and May 2024, plus scandium-bearing ceramics and powders moving through intermediaries in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. Plaintiffs allege this structure understated the Company's true dependence on Chinese material.

Supply Chain Rerouting and Third-Party Assemblers

The action contends that a Chinese sensor supplier told the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in November 2025 that Bloom "has begun changing its supply-chain process," directing shipments not to the United States but to Bloom's "other overseas suppliers," who "complete assembly before shipping on to the United States," in order to "gradually reduce direct exports to the U.S. and thereby mitigate the impact of U.S. tariff policies." That filing named Kaori Heat Treatment in Taiwan and MTAR Technologies in India as the waypoints beginning in 2025.

Operational Sourcing Allegations by the Numbers

More than 154 metric tons of ceramic electrolyte membranes shipped to Bloom from a Thailand-based subsidiary of a Chinese group between July 2024 and November 2025, as pleaded.

Nearly 300 drums of "scandia" or "scandia-stabilized" powder received from a Japanese supplier whose corporate network includes a Chinese zirconium-compounds trading subsidiary.

127 billion won ($83 million) in 2025 purchases by a South Korean electrolyte materials supplier from its Chinese parent's Hong Kong unit, according to Korean corporate disclosures cited in the action.

More than 70% of Bloom's temperature sensor purchases attributed to a single Chinese manufacturer over a roughly two-decade relationship.

Approximately 50 billion won in expected Korean ceramic substrate production capacity tied to expanding Bloom orders.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about where Bloom Energy's critical fuel cell materials actually originated. Allegations that scandium moved through intermediary countries before reaching U.S. facilities go to the heart of what shareholders were told about supply chain and tariff exposure." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until September 28, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BE Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the BE lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Bloom Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding its lack of dependence on China for scandium and other supply chain inputs during the Class Period. When a report alleging that Bloom relied on Chinese scandium routed through intermediaries was published, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the BE class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who is eligible to join the BE investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BE stock or securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do BE investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP