Limbach Holdings (LMB) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Limbach Holdings shares fell after the Company cut full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $78-$84 million and missed Q2 consensus on both revenue and earnings. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shareholders were hit on August 4, 2026, when the Company reported second quarter adjusted EPS of $0.64 against consensus of approximately $0.93 -- roughly 31% below expectations -- and reduced its full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance from $90-$94 million to $78-$84 million. If you suffered a loss on your Limbach investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Limbach reported second quarter revenue of approximately $173.5 million, up 21.9% year over year but below the consensus estimate of approximately $177.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.9 million. The Company attributed the guidance reduction to project timing and price sensitivity.

The reduced Adjusted EBITDA range of $78-$84 million represents a cut of as much as $16 million from the prior range. Net income, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA each declined year over year in the quarter, which the Company attributed in part to lower-margin acquired work and competitive pressures.

Shareholders who lost money on LMB are encouraged to submit their information here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LMB Investigation

Q: What is the LMB investigation about? A: Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations at Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) concerning potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares declined after the August 4, 2026 disclosure of a Q2 consensus miss and a reduction in full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $78-$84 million.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the LMB investigation? A: Investors who purchased LMB stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated? A: The investigation concerns whether Limbach adequately disclosed the margin and project-timing pressures that preceded the reduction of full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance from $90-$94 million to $78-$84 million.

Q: What do LMB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What if I already sold my LMB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if my LMB losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP