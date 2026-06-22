Beam AI launches BIM CoPilot, bringing human-vetted BIM management to the build phase

Beam AI expands beyond preconstruction with a fully managed, multi-trade BIM management solution that helps contractors move from winning bids to executing coordinated, construction-ready projects.

Beam AI has launched BIM CoPilot, a fully managed BIM solution that gives contractors human-vetted, multi-trade BIM management across architecture, structure, civil, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and fire protection.

This launch expands Beam AI's support beyond preconstruction and into the build phase, helping contractors move from AI-based takeoffs, estimates, and bid management to coordinated 3D models and construction-ready drawing sets.

BIM CoPilot is now available as a standalone, project-based service for all construction teams, bringing preconstruction software and build-phase BIM support under one roof.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam AI, powered by Attentive.ai, today announced the launch of BIM CoPilot. It is a human-vetted, multi-trade BIM management solution that helps contractors turn design documents into coordinated 3D models, clash-free documentation, and construction-ready drawing sets.

The launch marks a major expansion for Beam AI as it moves beyond preconstruction and deeper into the construction lifecycle. Beam AI is already trusted by more than 1,200 contractors and suppliers across the U.S. and Canada for AI-based takeoff, estimating, and bid management.

Beam AI supports both 100% automated Done-for-you (DFY) workflow for QA-checked takeoffs and estimates across 15+ trades, along with 10-minute Do-it-yourself (DIY) workflows for HVAC and Plumbing takeoffs.

For Beam AI, the expansion into BIM has been a long time coming. With BIM CoPilot, the biggest upside for contractors is having an expert BIM team that manages the modeling and coordination process from 2D PDFs or CAD files.

As contractors increased bid capacity and won more work, they also needed stronger support for execution. Coordinating trades, resolving clashes, producing field-ready documentation, and keeping projects moving from drawings to installation became the next major bottleneck. BIM CoPilot was built to solve that problem.

"Our customers were already using Beam AI to bid faster and win more work," said Shiva Dhawan, Co-Founder and CEO of Attentive.ai. "As they scaled their bid volume, they kept asking us what comes next. BIM is the critical step between winning a project and executing it well. BIM CoPilot is a natural next chapter for Beam AI because it allows us to support contractors beyond preconstruction and into the build phase."

What problem is BIM CoPilot solving?

In any commercial project, mechanical systems, plumbing, electrical conduit, structural elements, and architectural details must work together. When they don't, contractors often discover the issue on site. That is where BIM CoPilot comes in.

BIM CoPilot helps contractors identify and resolve conflicts within a coordinated digital model before they become unavoidable and costly field problems. Instead of managing disconnected drawings, coordination gaps, and last-minute design conflicts, contractors get a construction-ready model and drawing set that field teams can actually build from.

With BIM CoPilot, contractors provide their design documents, typically 2D PDFs or CAD files, and Beam AI's expert BIM team manages the modeling and coordination process from there. The team develops a coordinated 3D model, resolves trade conflicts across major building systems, and delivers a construction-ready drawing set that supports on-site installation.

The workflow is simple: design documents go in, coordinated 3D models and construction-ready outputs come out.

How does BIM CoPilot work?

BIM CoPilot is built around a structured coordination process that takes projects from early design documentation to build-ready execution.

The process includes data collection, model federation, clash detection, resolution and coordination, and final coordinated model delivery. Each stage is managed by Beam AI's BIM team, who work as an extension of the contractor.

The service covers 3D modeling across MEP, architecture, and structural trades, as well as constructability review, sheet and BOQ generation, Revit family creation, as-built modeling, and post-construction handover support. Contractors can simply share their project documents, while Beam AI's BIM engineers manage the modeling, coordination, documentation, and final deliverables as an extension of their team.

Contractors do not need to log into a new platform or build workflows from scratch. They hand over the project documents, and Beam AI's BIM engineers manage the modeling, coordination, clash resolution, documentation, and final deliverables.

The service is built on globally recognized BIM frameworks, including ISO 19650, AIA BIM Standards, NBIMS-US v4, and LOD Specifications.

BIM CoPilot is available as a standalone, project-based service

BIM CoPilot is now available to all construction teams as a standalone, project-based service. Existing Beam AI customers can add BIM CoPilot to their current preconstruction workflow, while new customers can use it independently for BIM modeling, coordination, and construction documentation.

With this launch, Beam AI now supports contractors across both sides of the project lifecycle: the preconstruction phase, where teams need faster takeoffs, estimates, and bid management, and the build phase, where they need coordinated models, clash-free documentation, and field-ready drawing sets.

In other words, contractors can now streamline preconstruction and support construction execution under one roof.

Pricing is based on project scope, complexity, trade coverage, and coordination requirements.

How BIM CoPilot fits into the Beam AI platform

Beam AI's core platform helps contractors move faster through bid management, automated takeoffs, and AI-based estimates. BIM CoPilot extends that momentum into project execution.

For existing customers, the journey can now move from bid tracking to automated takeoffs and estimates, and then into BIM modeling, coordination, and construction-ready documentation. This creates a more connected path from the first estimate to the final construction document, without forcing contractors to switch vendors or rebuild workflows across multiple disconnected service providers.

"Construction teams do not just need faster bids. They need a stronger bridge between the bid they win and the project they have to deliver," added Dhawan. "With BIM CoPilot, Beam AI is helping contractors carry that momentum forward into execution."

BIM CoPilot is already live with early customers, with initial demand coming from contractors that scaled their estimating capacity with Beam AI and needed BIM support to match the work they were winning.

To learn more, visit ibeam.ai/bim.

About Beam AI

Beam AI, powered by Attentive.ai, is an AI platform for the entire preconstruction lifecycle, from automated takeoffs, estimating, and bid management, and now also catering to BIM solutions. Built for teams in construction and field services, Beam AI supports both Do-it-yourself (DIY) and Done-for-you (DFY) workflows, helping teams complete AI-based takeoffs in minutes or get fully managed, QA-checked takeoffs across 15+ trades.

Its DIY takeoffs deliver HVAC and plumbing outputs in as little as 10 minutes, with up to 90% feature-capture accuracy, with steel coming soon. Its DFY workflow combines AI-based quantity extraction with QA checks to deliver bid-ready takeoffs and estimates. Beam AI also offers BIM CoPilot, a human-vetted, multi-trade BIM management solution for coordinated 3D models, clash detection, and construction-ready drawing sets.

Trusted by more than 1,200 contractors and suppliers across the U.S. and Canada, Beam AI helps teams save up to 90% of takeoff time and bid 3X more jobs. Beam AI is Series B backed by Insight Partners.

Maggie Philbin

PR

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[email protected]

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SOURCE Beam AI