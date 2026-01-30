Beam AI to Showcase Instant AI HVAC Takeoffs at AHR Expo 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam AI, a leading AI takeoff and estimating software, has unveiled its breakthrough AI HVAC takeoff software at the AHR Expo. Estimators can now get a full-scope HVAC takeoff in under 10 minutes, cutting hours spent on estimating significantly. In addition, estimators can also obtain bid-ready AI + human-reviewed HVAC takeoffs and Excel-based estimates in 24-48 hours. Expo attendees can catch live software demos at Booth #SU2012 in South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

At AHR Expo, Beam AI is demonstrating a never-before-seen way to do HVAC takeoffs & estimates—do your own takeoff with AI in minutes, and, if needed, request a human review of the takeoff in under 48 hours. HVAC Contractors can now move from drawings to bid-ready quantities faster and increase bid capacity and quality without adding headcount or burning out their Estimators.

"Bid timelines keep shrinking, but manual takeoffs still consume most of an estimator's day," said Shiva Dhawan, Co-Founder and CEO of Beam AI. "By automating HVAC takeoffs, we are helping teams save 90% of their takeoff time and help them redirect that effort into pricing and pursuing more opportunities. At AHR Expo, we're showing how that speed translates directly into same-day bids and higher bidding capacity, without additional headcount."

Beam AI automatically captures duct lengths, sizes, fittings, air devices, equipment, and accessories by reading HVAC drawings, schedules, and legends. Quantities are delivered in an easy-to-read format with Excel-based estimates ready to bid. Teams using Beam AI report cutting takeoff time by up to 90% and increasing bid capacity by up to 2X, allowing them to compete for more work with the same estimating resources.

Trusted by 100+ HVAC contractors across the U.S. and Canada, Beam AI is rated 4.9 on Capterra and Software Advice and was recognized in 2026 as Most Recommended and Best Value in AI takeoff and construction estimating software categories.

HVAC professionals attending AHR Expo are invited to experience live demos and speak directly with the Beam AI team by visiting Booth #SU2012 in the South Hall throughout the event.

For more information about Beam AI and its AI HVAC takeoff and estimating solutions, visit https://www.ibeam.ai/ .

About Beam AI

Beam AI is an AI takeoff and estimating platform that helps contractors save up to 90% of takeoff time and submit up to 2X more bids. For HVAC teams, Beam AI delivers AI takeoffs in under 10 minutes, with instant Excel estimates. Across HVAC and other construction trades, the platform also provides fully done-for-you AI- and human-reviewed takeoffs and Excel-based estimates delivered in 24-48 hours. Trusted by 1,200+ contractors across the U.S. and Canada, Beam AI enables teams to scale bidding with the same resources.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ahr26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=18822AHR.

SOURCE Beam AI