Beazley Security and Halcyon Launch Cyber Resilience Retainer to Transform Cyber Crisis Preparedness and Recovery

New joint offering combines incident management, incident response, and ransomware resilience in a single retainer

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beazley Security and Halcyon today announced the Cyber Resilience Retainer, a first-of-its-kind retainer to help organizations prepare for, withstand, and recover from cyberattacks through a coordinated approach to incident management, incident response, and ransomware resilience.

Unlike traditional incident response retainers that primarily focus on investigation after an attack, the Cyber Resilience Retainer delivers comprehensive support before, during, and after a cyber incident. The offering combines Beazley Security's incident management, incident response and recovery capabilities with Halcyon's industry-leading anti-ransomware protection to help organizations improve outcomes across the entire cyber crisis lifecycle.

"The Cyber Resilience Retainer redefines what organizations should expect from a cyber retainer," said Alton Kizziah, CEO of Beazley Security. "By bringing together incident management expertise, digital forensics and recovery capabilities, and Halcyon's industry-leading anti-ransomware protection, we're delivering a complete resilience solution, not just an incident response contract."

The Cyber Resilience Retainer provides organizations with a single point of access to cyber breach coaches, digital forensics experts, recovery specialists and ransomware defense professionals. Through coordinated incident management, clients can rapidly engage the resources needed to address the technical, legal, financial, regulatory and reputational challenges that emerge during a cyber crisis.

In the event of a ransomware attack, Halcyon helps organizations identify and contain ransomware activity, prevent further encryption and lateral movement, and support recovery efforts through ransomware-specific expertise, monitoring and decryption support. These services are backed by Halcyon's Ransomware Operations Center, which provides continuous ransomware-focused intelligence and guidance throughout an engagement.

"We've always believed you can't count on avoiding a breach, you need to ensure you can survive one," said Ryan Smith, CTO and co-founder of Halcyon. "That's why Halcyon has partnered with Beazley Security on the Cyber Resilience Retainer. Pairing Halcyon's ransomware resilience platform with Beazley Security's incident coordination helps ensure investigation, containment and recovery happen in parallel, not in sequence."

The Cyber Resilience Retainer is designed to eliminate procurement delays during a crisis by establishing relationships, response processes, and access to experts before an incident occurs. The result is faster coordination, improved recovery outcomes and greater confidence that specialized support is available when every minute matters.

For more information about the Cyber Resilience Retainer, visit https://beazley.security/insights/cyber-resilience-retainer.

About Beazley Security

Beazley Security is a global cybersecurity services firm committed to helping clients develop true cyber resilience. We combine decades of cybersecurity protection, detection, response, and recovery expertise with the actuarial precision and risk mitigation capability of our parent company, Beazley Insurance. Current operations include USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Singapore. Learn more at beazley.security.

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

SOURCE Beazley Security