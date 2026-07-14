Beazley Security Expands Exposure Management Suite with Third-Party Risk and Dark Web Monitoring

The expanded capabilities reinforce Beazley Security's mission to help organizations move from reactive security practices to continuous, intelligence-driven exposure management. They will be demonstrated during Black Hat USA, August 4-6 in Las Vegas.

Expanding visibility across today's most critical attack paths

Cyber risks increasingly originate outside traditional network boundaries. Two of the fastest-growing sources are weak links in trusted third-party vendors, and stolen credentials obtained through breaches, malware, or underground marketplaces.

"Threats are no longer confined to your own environment," said Alton Kizziah, CEO of Beazley Security. "Vendor exposures and compromised credentials are now primary attack paths. By bringing these capabilities into our Exposure Management platform, we give our clients the visibility to prioritize what actually matters and take action before attackers do."

Together, TPRM and DWM expand Beazley Security's Exposure Management platform to address these risks, helping clients avoid costly breach response or ransomware remediation.

Third-Party Risk Monitoring: Continuous, context-driven supply chain risk intelligence

TPRM enables organizations to continuously assess and prioritize cyber risk across their vendor ecosystem using an outside-in approach based on observable exposure rather than static questionnaires. Instead of relying on periodic assessments, organizations gain continuous visibility into vendor risk and can focus on the third parties that present the greatest real-world exposure. Each vendor receives a 0–100 risk score that reflects not only their externally observable security posture, but also the context of their relationship with the client, including the level of access they have to systems and data, and their criticality to business operations. This contextualized score is accompanied by detailed findings and actionable risk reduction guidance, enabling security teams to prioritize remediation efforts based on the vendors that pose the greatest business risk.

Dark Web Monitoring: Early detection of compromised credentials

Dark Web Monitoring (DWM) extends Exposure Management into the deep and dark web, where stolen credentials are bought, sold, and weaponized. The product continuously monitors sources such as dark web forums, ransomware leak sites, infostealer logs, and underground marketplaces to identify exposed credentials linked to an organization's domains. Because stolen credentials remain one of the most common initial access methods, early detection and remediation closes the window before attackers can turn access into a foothold.

Unified exposure management across internal and external risk

With the addition of TPRM and DWM, Beazley Security's Exposure Management platform gives organizations a more complete, continuous view of their external risk landscape. This is further enhanced by Beazley Security Labs' insight into how breaches actually happen, the initial access methods threat actors use, and the exposures most likely to lead to real incidents.

Specific features of each module include:

Third-Party Risk Monitoring Dark Web Monitoring Continuous vendor exposure visibility

Monitoring of internet-facing assets, services, software, and known exploited vulnerabilities across vendor environments

Dynamic, evidence-based risk scoring

Vendors receive continuously updated 0-100 risk scores based on real-world findings rather than static questionnaires

Business context-aware prioritization

Risk scoring incorporates client-defined factors such as system access, data sensitivity, and operational criticality, ensuring scores reflect real business impact

Threat intelligence integration

Findings are enriched with intelligence from Beazley Security Labs, prioritizing exposures tied to active exploitation

Vendor engagement and remediation support

Actionable reporting helps organizations drive more effective security conversations with suppliers

Continuous credential exposure monitoring

Detection of leaked, stolen, or compromised credentials associated with corporate domains across dark web sources and information stealer logs

High-confidence threat signals

Compromised credentials represent one of the most reliable early indicators of potential breach activity

Centralized alerting and context

Alerts delivered through the VERACIS™ platform include affected credentials, exposure details, and associated threat intelligence

Rapid response enablement

Insights and guidance allow organizations to quickly reset credentials, enforce MFA, and investigate unauthorized access before attackers act

Risk-based prioritization

Severity indicators highlight the exposures most likely to result in material impact

Both modules are:

Delivered within the VERACIS™ platform for centralized visibility

for centralized visibility Integrated with existing Exposure Management workflows

Deployable without agents or direct system access

Designed to provide value within minutes of activation

For organizations seeking additional support, the Exposure Management suite integrates with Beazley Security's Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) service for 24/7 monitoring and response.

For full information about Exposure Management features, tiers, and availability, visit https://beazley.security/solutions/exposure-management.

To schedule a demo or meet during Black Hat USA, visit https://beazley.security/events/black-hat-usa-2026.

About Beazley Security

Beazley Security is a global cyber security services firm committed to helping clients develop true cyber resilience. We combine decades of cyber security protection, detection, response, and recovery expertise with the actuarial precision and risk mitigation capability of our parent company, Beazley Insurance. Current operations include USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Singapore.

For more information, visit the Beazley Security website.

SOURCE Beazley Security