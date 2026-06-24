Becker Congratulates the 2025 Elijah Watt Sells Winners

100% of Award-Winning CPA Exam Performers Studied with Becker in 2025

ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Becker, a global leader in accounting exam prep and professional education, congratulates the 2025 winners of the Elijah Watt Sells Award, a recognition for top performers of the CPA Exam.

The prestigious Watt Sells Award is granted by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA®) annually to CPA candidates who earned a cumulative average score above 95.50 across all four sections of the Uniform CPA Examination, passed all four sections on their first attempt, and completed testing in 2025.

Upon receiving the award, Stephanie Guei, CPA, said, "Receiving the Elijah Watt Sells Award is incredibly humbling, especially because my journey to accounting wasn't a traditional one. I started with a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology before deciding to pursue a Master's degree in Accountancy and a completely new career path. To me, this award is a reminder that it's never too late to learn something new, take on a challenge, and exceed your own expectations.

"Becker gave me the foundation and confidence I needed to succeed. From the coursework to the practice exams, and let's not forget their outstanding (and hilarious) instructors, they made it easy to stay on track and feel ready for exam day."

While tens of thousands of candidates sat for the CPA Exam in 2025, only six individuals met the requirements and received the award. All six of the winners studied with Becker as part of their exam preparation. Since 2007, more than 90 percent of all Elijah Watt Sells Award winners have prepared with Becker.

"The CPA Exam is challenging, so students who receive this award are highly esteemed. We want to take a moment and congratulate all of the Watt Sells Award winners for a job well done," said Ed Clark, President of Becker, a Colibri Group company. "We have a proud legacy of helping prepare students to pass the CPA Exam on their first attempt, and we greatly appreciate every single CPA candidate who has trusted us in their learning journey. It is an honor to do the work we do and to see the success of our students."

About Becker

Becker is a part of Colibri Group's family of brands and is a leading provider of the CPA Exam Review, CMA Exam Review, EA Exam Review, CIA Exam Review, and continuing professional education. With expert instructors, high-quality content, and flexible learning formats, including mobile apps, live webcasts, and on-demand resources, Becker strives to help accountants go further and excel at every stage of their careers. Learn more at becker.com.

About Colibri Group

Colibri Group is building the future of professional education by empowering professionals to achieve more, adapt, and thrive in their careers. Colibri helps more than 3 million professionals annually across essential industries, including healthcare, accounting, financial services, and real estate, build the knowledge and skills needed to earn valuable credentials, leverage AI and emerging technology, and advance their careers. Visit colibrigroup.com for more information.

Contacts

Jackie Hartwig

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Becker