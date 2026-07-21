Becker Announces 2026 Newt Becker Scholarship Recipients

130 CPA candidates will receive a full Becker Advantage CPA Exam Review course to help them achieve licensure

ST. LOUIS, Mo., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Becker, the leading provider of the CPA Exam Review, has awarded 130 CPA candidates with the 2026 Newt D. Becker Scholarship. This scholarship provides recipients with the Becker Advantage Package, which includes 24-month access to Becker's CPA Exam Review course.

The Newt D. Becker Scholarship is an annual program through which Becker has awarded over $3 million in scholarships to more than 1,600 aspiring CPAs since its launch. The scholarship supports deserving candidates based on need and service, helping them move one step closer to earning their CPA license. Recipients must demonstrate high moral character, leadership, and a commitment to community service, which are all qualities that embody the accounting profession and Becker's founder, Newton D. Becker.

In 2026, Becker received 743 submissions, the highest number since launching the scholarships, representing candidates from 49 states.

"We are thrilled to provide an opportunity to so many deserving candidates through the Newt Becker Scholarship Program. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting the next generation of accounting professionals and helping them thrive in their careers and achieve their goals," said Ed Clark, President of Becker.

About Becker

Becker is a leading provider of the CPA Exam Review, CMA Exam Review, EA Exam Review, CIA Exam Review, and continuing professional education. With expert instructors, high-quality content, flexible learning formats, and Newt™, an AI study tool, Becker's exam reviews provide personalized learning experiences and unlimited support to help accountants, auditors, and tax professionals pass their exams and go further in their careers. Learn more at becker.com.

Becker is a part of Colibri Group, which is strengthening the future of professional education by empowering professionals to achieve more, adapt, and thrive in their careers. In the age of AI, Colibri helps more than three million professionals each year build the knowledge and skills they need to keep pace with change. Colibri serves essential industries including accounting, financial services, real estate, and healthcare — from earning licenses to continuing education and career advancement. Visit colibrigroup.com for more information.

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SOURCE Becker