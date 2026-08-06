Become a Comic Book Superhero: Colossal and Stan Lee Present the Super Kid Competition

Fundraising competition supports The Stan Lee Foundation through DTCare.

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, the leading nationally registered professional fundraiser powering purpose-driven online competitions, announces that registration is now open for Super Kid, a nationwide competition celebrating children whose everyday acts of courage, kindness, creativity, and perseverance make them real-life heroes. Operated by Colossal on behalf of charitable grantmaker DTCare, donations from the competition will be granted to The Stan Lee Foundation, which champions literacy and the narrative arts while supporting creators and communities through the power of storytelling.

Gain exclusive access to entertaining content from extraordinary ambassadors

One extraordinary child will be voted in by the public as the Super Kid champion and receive $25,000, have their real-world heroics transformed into an original superhero identity by the Stan Lee Universe creative team, star in a limited-edition Stan Lee Universe comic book, and receive four VIP passes to Los Angeles Comic Con 2027. A second child will also be hand-selected by the Stan Lee Universe team to appear alongside the champion in the comic.

Inspired by the legendary creator whose iconic characters—including Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, Black Panther, and countless others—have inspired generations around the world, Super Kid recognizes that every child has the potential to make an extraordinary impact. Whether they stand up for a friend, care for their community, overcome challenges, or simply lead with kindness, the competition celebrates the everyday actions that define true heroism.

Throughout the competition, participants will also be inspired by an all-star team of ambassadors, including acclaimed actress Ming-Na Wen, filmmaker and comic book writer Kevin Smith, and award-winning actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton—each bringing their own passion for storytelling and empowering young people to dream big.

"Stan Lee taught generations that heroes are defined not by their powers, but by how they use them to help others," said Chaz Rainey, Managing Director of The Stan Lee Foundation. "Super Kid brings that idea to life by celebrating young people for the courage, kindness, creativity, and perseverance they show every day. Just as importantly, this campaign helps advance literacy and the narrative arts—giving more people the opportunity to discover their voice, tell their story, and imagine the difference they can make."

Every parent knows what makes their child a superhero—and this is their chance to share it with the world. Registration is free and now open to parents and legal guardians of eligible children. Selected families will create a profile celebrating what makes their child extraordinary, then invite friends, family, and supporters to cast free daily votes. Supporters may also vote by donation if they wish to further support The Stan Lee Foundation.

To learn more or register, visit thesuperkid.org.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. This Colossal competition serves as a fundraising campaign for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which will grant funds to The Stan Lee Foundation at the completion of the competition. www.colossal.org

About The Stan Lee Foundation

The Stan Lee Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to carrying forward Stan Lee's legacy and the values that defined his life and work. Stan believed in the power of literacy, imagination, and storytelling to open minds, build confidence, and help young people discover the hero within themselves. Through original programs and mission-aligned partnerships, the Foundation seeks to expand access to reading, writing, creative education, and mentorship; encourages emerging storytellers; supports creators; and preserves the cultural legacy of comics and popular media for future generations.

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SOURCE Colossal