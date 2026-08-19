BEE YOU THIS FALL: BUMBLE BEE AND COURTNEY COOK CELEBRATE THE RETURN TO REAL-LIFE MEALS, ONE TUNA RECIPE AT A TIME

Creator behind TikTok's most approachable recipes partners with Bumble Bee Snackers™ to inspire easy, protein-packed ways to enjoy tuna that fit every lifestyle

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down, busy routines ramp up, and kids head back to school, suddenly everyone's asking the same questions: "What's for lunch? Dinner? A quick snack?"

Foodfluencer Courtney Cook turns to Bumble Bee Snackers for simple, protein-packed recipes that make mealtime delicious, fun and easy to fit into even the busiest schedules.

To help make everyday eating easier, Bumble Bee Seafoods is teaming up with recipe creator, teacher, and mom of four Courtney Cook, to inspire people to "Bee You" in the kitchen and on-the-go. Through simple, creative recipes featuring Bumble Bee Snackers™ – the brand's newest line of single serve, wild-caught tuna in bold flavored and classic varieties – Cook is showing that delicious, protein-packed meals and snacks don't have to be complicated.

Known for her approachable recipes and refreshingly realistic take on cooking, Cook has built a loyal following by making everyday meals feel achievable. Rather than chasing perfection, she inspires her community with pantry staples, practical shortcuts and recipes families actually eat – making her the ideal partner to show how Bumble Bee Snackers™ fit seamlessly into busy schedules.

Whether packing a lunch, heading to the office, fueling between classes or grabbing a post-workout bite, Bumble Bee Snackers™ are a good source of protein designed for today's on-the-go lifestyles. Open on the spot and enjoy bold craveable flavors like zesty Lemon Pepper, Thai Chili, Sweet Heat, and Hickory Smoke as well as classic tuna, the convenient single-serve 3 oz cans make it easy to enjoy high-quality protein anytime, anywhere. Pantry-friendly, affordable, and ready whenever hunger hits, Bumble Bee Snackers™ require no prep – just open and enjoy.

"I've always believed the best recipes are the ones that celebrate your favorite ingredients and fit your real life," said Cook. "That's why this partnership with Bumble Bee felt so natural. Tuna has always been a pantry staple for me, and Snackers make it even easier to enjoy -- whether I'm throwing together a quick lunch, making something for my fam, or grabbing a snack in between everything else going on."

As consumers continue looking for convenient, protein-rich foods that deliver value without sacrificing taste, tuna is finding its way back into everyday routines. From meal prep and pantry cooking to the growing popularity of tinned fish and savory snacking, Bumble Bee Snackers™ offer a modern take on a trusted staple.

"'Bee You' celebrates the idea that there's no one right way to enjoy tuna," said Dana Kowal, Senior Director of Marketing & Corporate Affairs at Bumble Bee Seafoods. "We created Bumble Bee Snackers™ for today's on-the-go consumers who want bold flavors, quality protein and convenience. Courtney perfectly brings that philosophy to life because it reflects the way she cooks -- accessibly, creatively and with real people in mind. She shows that enjoying delicious, satisfying food can be simple."

Bumble Bee Tuna Snackers™ are available in-stores and online at grocery retailers nationwide, and through online retailers such as Amazon. Whether enjoyed straight from the can, paired with favorite toppings, or incorporated into a recipe, Bumble Bee Snackers™ are a convenient, flavorful way to enjoy tuna wherever life takes you.

ABOUT BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS

Bumble Bee Seafoods is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people's lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 125-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy, and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing, and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean.

Bumble Bee's full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow's®, and Beach Cliff®. For more information visit https://www.bumblebee.com/

SOURCE Bumble Bee Seafoods