Beelink 2026 Amazon Prime Day Mega Sale - Up to 20% Off

News provided byBEELINK
Jun 22, 2026, 00:00 ET
SHENZHEN, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beelink, a brand that has built "silent yet uncompromised performance" into its DNA, will participate in the 2026 Amazon Prime Day promotion from June 23–26, offering up to 20% off across a wide range of mini PCs, NAS systems, and accessories.
GT Series | Flagship Performance for AI and Gaming
Built for creators, developers, and gamers, the GT Series combines high-end processors with advanced cooling in a compact form factor. GTi models support direct connection to desktop-class GPUs, while the GTR9 Pro, powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, delivers workstation-level performance and AI acceleration.
SE Series | Productivity and Everyday Performance
The SE Series balances compact design with powerful computing. Models range from the entry-level SER3 for office tasks to the SER5 and SER5 Max for content creation and light gaming. The SER8 adds a more powerful processor, USB4 connectivity, and vapor chamber cooling for productivity, gaming, and AI applications.
EQ Series | Efficient Office Computing
Designed for home and office users, the EQ Series supports dual 4K displays, fast networking, and efficient multitasking. Its integrated power supply helps maintain an organized workspace.
Mini S Series | Affordable Everyday Computing
Powered by low-power processors, the Mini S Series offers a compact and budget-friendly solution for office productivity and home entertainment. Both the Mini S12 and Mini S12 Pro feature 2.5G Ethernet for high-speed networking.
ME Series | NAS and Large-Capacity Storage
The ME Series is built for storage-intensive workloads, featuring multi-drive expansion, dual-LAN networking, and reliable 24/7 operation. Selected models add Intel Core or AMD Ryzen platforms, 10Gb Ethernet, and high-speed interfaces for professional data management.
EX Series | Expansion and Connectivity
Beelink's EX Series enhances mini PCs and laptops with storage expansion and additional connectivity. Mate mini is tailor-made for Apple Mac mini, while Mate Pro, which adds features including 96W PD charging, voice communication, and a built-in Bluetooth speaker, is designed for laptop users.
From everyday productivity and home entertainment to AI computing and professional storage, Beelink offers compact solutions for a wide range of users. All Beelink mini PCs come with a three-year warranty. Prime Day discounts will be available through Amazon and the Beelink official store.
US: https://www.amazon.com/s?me=ABXLJKP5YHZSK&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER
CA: https://www.amazon.ca/s?me=ABXLJKP5YHZSK&marketplaceID=A2EUQ1WTGCTBG2
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?me=AXH2SW380BDWO&marketplaceID=A1F83G8C2ARO7P
DE: https://www.amazon.de/s?me=AXH2SW380BDWO&marketplaceID=A1PA6795UKMFR9
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/s?me=AXH2SW380BDWO&marketplaceID=A13V1IB3VIYZZH
IT: https://www.amazon.it/s?me=AXH2SW380BDWO&marketplaceID=APJ6JRA9NG5V4
ES: https://www.amazon.es/s?me=AXH2SW380BDWO&marketplaceID=A1RKKUPIHCS9HS
Beelink EX Official Store：https://www.amazon.com/s?ie=UTF8&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER&me=A2SM7ATCACTY78
Beelink Official Website：https://www.bee-link.com/
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