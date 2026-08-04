Behind Every Breath Is a Story: World NTM Day 2026 Spotlights the Patients Behind an Underrecognized Lung Disease

Observed annually on August 4, World NTM Day raises awareness about nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, a serious condition caused by bacteria found naturally in the environment, including soil and water. Under the 2026 campaign theme, "Behind Every Breath Is a Story," NTMir is elevating patient voices, caregiver experiences, expert insight and data to help more people understand the signs, risk factors and daily impact of NTM lung disease.

NTM lung disease is different from tuberculosis and is generally not considered contagious from person to person. The bacteria are common in the environment, but most people who are exposed do not become ill. Risk is higher among people with underlying lung conditions such as bronchiectasis, COPD, cystic fibrosis or emphysema; people with weakened immune systems; and older adults, particularly women.

"The numbers tell us that NTM lung disease deserves greater awareness, but patient stories tell us why that awareness matters," said Amy Leitman, JD, President of NTM Info & Research. "Behind every breath is a person trying to get answers, manage symptoms, understand treatment options and live fully while navigating a disease many people have never heard of. World NTM Day is about making sure those stories are heard and that patients and caregivers know they are not alone."

WorldNTMDay.org cites an estimated 220,000 NTM cases in the United States in 2020 and an 8.2 percent annual increase in the number of cases. The site also notes that Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC), the most common type, accounts for 80 percent of NTM lung disease cases in the United States.

These figures help define the scale of the disease, but they cannot capture the long road to diagnosis, the uncertainty of recurring symptoms or the daily work of managing treatment and care.

For many patients, the road to diagnosis can be long and frustrating. Symptoms such as chronic cough, increased sputum, fatigue, shortness of breath, unexplained weight loss, fever and night sweats can resemble other respiratory conditions, including asthma, chronic bronchitis or COPD, or be mistaken for recurring infections. As a result, patients may spend months or years seeking answers before learning they have NTM lung disease.

"Patients often tell us they knew something was wrong, but did not know what to ask," Leitman said. "Awareness can help change that. It can help patients recognize patterns, have informed conversations with their healthcare providers, seek credible information and connect with a community that understands what they are experiencing."

The 2026 World NTM Day campaign builds on the momentum of NTMir's recent Patient Conference, where patients, caregivers, clinicians and advocates came together around education, empowerment and community. A key message from the conference continues into World NTM Day: patients want to take an active role in their care, but they need trusted information, support and stronger public understanding of NTM.

The campaign also continues NTMir's commitment to reaching English- and Spanish-speaking communities with accessible information. Spanish-language resources and media outreach help ensure that more patients, caregivers and families can learn about NTM and find support in the language they trust.

"Awareness has to meet people where they are," said Helga Rosado, Director of Operations at NTM Info & Research. "When families have information in their language, they are better equipped to ask questions, understand symptoms and find support."

NTMir encourages people living with a persistent cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, recurring respiratory infections or an underlying lung condition to speak with a healthcare provider about their symptoms and what testing or evaluation may be appropriate. Patients and caregivers already navigating NTM can find educational materials, provider referrals, support groups and community resources through NTMir.

This World NTM Day, NTMir is asking the public, media, healthcare professionals and partner organizations to help amplify one message: behind every breath is a story, and every story deserves to be heard.

To learn more about World NTM Day, visit WorldNTMDay.org. For patient resources, education, support groups and more information about NTM lung disease, visit NTMinfo.org.

About NTM Info & Research

NTM Info & Research is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed on behalf of patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial disease. NTMir provides patient support, medical education, advocacy and resources to help accelerate research, improve awareness and support people affected by NTM and related conditions, including bronchiectasis. To learn more, visit NTMinfo.org.

SOURCE NTM Info & Research (NTMir)