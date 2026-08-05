Bélanger Launches Symbio: A Full, Modern Bath Collection with Dual Finishes, Brass Construction, and a Channeling Design

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bélanger announces the launch of Symbio, a complete bathroom collection defined by dual-finish details, full-brass construction, and a refined channeling design. Elevated, minimalistic, and cohesive, Symbio brings a polished architectural presence to the modern bathroom.

The collection is offered in three dual-finish combinations:

Polished Chrome with Brushed Chrome accents;

Brushed Nickel with Polished Nickel accents; and

Matte Black with Gloss Black accents.

These pairings add depth and contrast while maintaining a clean, unified design language.

The Symbio Collection includes:

an 8-inch widespread lavatory faucet;

a monohole lavatory faucet;

a 3-piece roman bathtub faucet;

a floor-mounted tub filler;

shower kits and matching accessories.

The monohole faucet features side-mounted volume control, helping reduce water buildup on the top of the spout while preserving its minimal profile.

The collection also includes universal pop-down drains in matching finishes, designed to sit flush when open and recessed when closed for a cleaner, more integrated basin look.

The shower offering includes thermostatic and pressure-balanced shower kits, two-way diverters, and a thermostatic option with push-button activation. The floor-mounted tub filler features a brass body, pressure balance, a temperature-limiting device, and automatic flow shut-off when cold water is interrupted. In addition, the tub filler offers an integrated diverter for a more refined design.

"Symbio builds on the design exploration we introduced with Ora, while expanding it into a complete bathroom collection," says Marc Fortin, Product Director at Bélanger. "The dual-finish details and channeling design give the collection a refined identity, while the full-brass construction and thoughtful functionality support everyday performance."

As a complete bathroom collection, Symbio reflects Bélanger's commitment to balancing design, durability, and ease of use. From faucets and shower systems to coordinated drains and accessories, Symbio offers a cohesive bathroom solution for homeowners, designers, and trade professionals.

ABOUT BÉLANGER

Founded in 1966, Bélanger, a renowned brand in the faucet industry, part of the Oatey and Tubular Industries of Canada family of brands, is dedicated to creating timeless collections that blend global trends with local craftsmanship. With nearly 60 years of expertise and a reputation for superior quality, Bélanger offers elegant, minimalist designs that enhance any décor. Our products, designed for ease of use and long-lasting performance, are a testament to Canadian engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Bélanger is based in Saint-Laurent, Quebec. For more information, visit www.belangerfaucets.com, call +1 (800) 361 5960, or follow Bélanger on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest or LinkedIn.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada (including Tubular Industries of Canada), Mexico, and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com.

Patricia Paloumpis, [email protected]

SOURCE Bélanger