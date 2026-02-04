Bélanger Celebrates 60 Years of Design Excellence

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bélanger, a trusted name in Canadian kitchen and bath fixtures for 60 years, is celebrating a major milestone in 2026 by looking ahead to the future of design, innovation, and performance. Founded in 1966, the brand will mark its 60th anniversary at The Canadian Mechanical and Plumbing Expo (CMPX) with an interactive booth experience and the unveiling of a limited-edition faucet, offering show attendees a first look at what's next for Bélanger.

CMPX 2026 takes place March 25–27, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.

Over six decades, Bélanger has evolved alongside changing lifestyles, technologies, and design expectations, earning a respected place in kitchens and bathrooms across Canada. From its early beginnings to today's comprehensive portfolio of faucets, shower systems, tub fillers, roughs, and valves, the brand has remained committed to balancing performance, durability, and thoughtful design.

At CMPX 2026, Bélanger invites attendees to visit Booth 1911 for a hands-on anniversary experience designed for the showroom floor. The booth will feature a fully functioning sink display, allowing visitors to experience Bélanger performance in real time, along with the official reveal of a limited-edition faucet debuting at CMPX. To mark the occasion, guests can also stop by for a refreshing electrolyte drink and take part in an interactive bath faucet installation challenge! This is a timed competition built for pros who appreciate smart design and efficient installs.

In addition to the booth activations, Bélanger will contribute to CMPX programming with a presentation by Karel Lysy, Engineering Manager at Bélanger, titled From Tradition to Innovation: The Future of Faucet Design. The session will take place on Wednesday, March 25, from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., in Room 709, and will explore how design trends, evolving user expectations, and engineering advancements are shaping the next generation of faucet solutions.

"Reaching 60 years is a significant milestone for Bélanger," says Lidia Pedicelli, General Manager of Bélanger. "It speaks to the strength of our people, our partners, and our shared commitment to excellence. As we look to the future, we remain focused on innovation, design leadership, and creating products that reflect how people live today and tomorrow."

Looking forward, Bélanger plans to continue expanding its design language, exploring new materials and finishes, and developing collections that respond to evolving lifestyles while staying true to the brand's core values of quality, performance, and thoughtful design.

With six decades behind it and a clear vision ahead, Bélanger enters its next chapter with confidence, creativity, and ambition.

