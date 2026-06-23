Bell Techlogix Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ - for Fourth Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year in the United States. The recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their workplace experience, reinforcing Bell Techlogix's continued commitment to building a culture rooted in trust, collaboration, inclusion, and employee growth.

This year's certification marks another meaningful milestone for Bell Techlogix, as the company continues to be recognized by its employees as a great place to work. In 2026, 87% of U.S. employees said Bell Techlogix is a great place to work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company. Bell Techlogix also earned Great Place To Work Certification™ in India for the second consecutive year, further reflecting the company's focus on creating a strong, people-centered culture across its global team.

"Earning Great Place To Work Certification for a fourth consecutive year is an incredible honor because it comes directly from our employees," said Ami Graves, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bell Techlogix. "This recognition reflects the trust, collaboration, and shared purpose our teams bring to work every day. We are proud of the culture we continue to build together, and we remain committed to listening, evolving, and creating an environment where our people feel supported and empowered."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Receiving this certification year after year is a reflection of consistency," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO of Bell Techlogix. "Our people are the foundation of everything we do. To be recognized again in both the U.S. and India speaks to the strength of our teams and the shared culture we are continuing to grow across the organization."

Bell Techlogix's workplace culture is grounded in belonging, inclusion, and a commitment to supporting employees both personally and professionally. In addition to offering competitive benefits and career development opportunities, the company continues to foster an environment where employees are encouraged to contribute, grow, and do meaningful work. Bell Techlogix is also proud to be recognized as a Good Wages Initiative Employer of Choice and a Military Spouse Employment Partner with the U.S. Department of Defense.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career with a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at https://belltechlogix.com/careers/.

About Bell Techlogix

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business. For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

SOURCE Bell Techlogix