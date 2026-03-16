INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, a global managed services and solutions provider headquartered in Indianapolis, today announced the continuation of its partnership with professional race car driver Pippa Mann for the 2026 racing season.

"Pippa's determination, focus, and commitment to excellence reflect many of the qualities we value at Bell Techlogix." Post this This marks Pippa's eighth racing season with the Bell Techlogix logo on her race suit or helmet.

This collaboration builds on a longstanding relationship between Mann and Bell Techlogix, rooted in mutual respect and shared values, with the Bell Techlogix logo appearing on her race gear across multiple racing seasons. The 2026 season marks the next chapter in that partnership and continues Bell Techlogix's broader commitment to supporting women in sports and expanding opportunity in traditionally male-dominated arenas.

"Pippa's determination, focus, and commitment to excellence reflect many of the same qualities we value at Bell Techlogix," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO of Bell Techlogix. "We've seen firsthand her dedication to competing at the highest level of motorsports and we're proud to stand behind her as she prepares for the 2026 season. Her ability to perform under pressure and continually push boundaries aligns closely with how we serve our clients every day."

Mann has built a respected career in motorsports, including competing in seven Indianapolis 500 races. In 2014, she stood as the only female driver in the field, further cementing her place as a trailblazer within the sport. Her technical precision, resilience, and competitive drive have established her as a leader on and off the track.

Bell Techlogix has a history of supporting elite female athletes whose drive, discipline, and leadership align with the company's culture. By continuing its partnership with Pippa, the company reinforces its belief in investing in individuals who demonstrate perseverance and a commitment to excellence — qualities that resonate strongly in both high-performance sports and technology services.

"Having previously represented Bell Techlogix while competing at the Indianapolis 500, I'm thrilled to continue our partnership for the 2026 season," said Mann. "This will mark my eighth racing season with the Bell Techlogix logo on my race suit or helmet, and I'm proud to represent a company that has supported my career for so many years. I can't wait to share more about our plans for the 2026 racing season soon!"

As Bell Techlogix continues to evolve its service portfolio and deliver forward-thinking IT solutions, the company remains committed to aligning with individuals who exemplify excellence, resilience, and drive. The 2026 racing season promises to be an exciting year, and Bell Techlogix is proud to be part of Pippa Mann's journey.

About Bell Techlogix

Bell Techlogix provides transformational next-generation digital workplace and infrastructure management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation, Bell Techlogix delivers true client partnership and enhanced digital experiences.

Bell Techlogix offers a flexible approach that is globally capable and locally oriented, enabling organizations to achieve growth, cost savings, and business acceleration. For more information, visit www.belltechlogix.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Bell Techlogix