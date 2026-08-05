Beloved East Side Tradition Woofstock Dog Festival Returns Sept. 20

Four-Time Best of the East Winner Turns 33

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescue Village's Woofstock returns for its 33rd year on Sunday, September 20, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field.

A winner for four consecutive years of Cleveland Magazine's Best of the East award for Best East Side Fundraiser, Woofstock has drawn approximately 10,000 people in each of the past two years. Sponsors have already contributed $149,000 to this year's festival and fundraiser in support of Rescue Village's year-round work.

See Woofstock in action: highlights from the 2025 festival, when nearly 10,000 people and 5,000 dogs gathered at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field with the support of Rescue Village’s sponsors and community partners. Speed Speed

"Woofstock has grown into one of Northeast Ohio's great community traditions, but its purpose has remained the same," said Kenneth Clarke, Rescue Village's Executive Director. "People come together with their dogs, enjoy a remarkable day, and help provide safety, medical care, shelter and new homes for animals who still need them."

This year's Woofstock is again supported by many longtime partners, including Presenting Sponsor Solon Manufacturing Co.; Top Dog Sponsors Archaeological Networks Inc., Embrace Pet Insurance, Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Company and SwiftPaws; and Best in Show Sponsors CG Accounting, Onyx Creative, the Wenk Family Charitable Foundation and The Young Team.

This year's Alpha Dog is Norman, the dog of longtime Rescue Village board member and donor Brian Greene. Greene secured the honor with the winning bid at Rescue Village's annual gala in June, the organization's other major annual fundraiser. Norman's cartoon likeness, created by nationally syndicated cartoonist Jenny Campbell, appears in the 2026 Woofstock logo and artwork.

Among Woofstock's most beloved traditions is its annual dog costume contest. A perennial favorite with attendees and on social media, the contest produces some of the day's most photographed moments as dogs and their people take part together.

Families can also enjoy dog games, lure courses, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, children's activities and what attendees consistently identify as a favorite Woofstock pastime: simply watching thousands of dogs.

For more information and advance ticketing, visit www.woofstock.fun.

About Rescue Village

For more than 50 years, Rescue Village has saved, protected and cared for homeless animals. Its mission is to provide humane services for animals and compassion for their people, with a vision of a community where all animals are cared for and safe.

Media Contact: Lisa Ishee

Phone: 440-999-3974

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.rescuevillage.org

SOURCE Rescue Village