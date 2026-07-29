Ben Cherniawski, Ph.D., Named Director of Production, Myrias Optics

AMHERST, Mass., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrias Optics, a world leader in wafer-level metaoptics and diffractive optical technologies, announced today the appointment of Benjamin Cherniawski, Ph.D., as the company's Director of Production.

Ben will lead the development and scale-up of Myrias' manufacturing capabilities and new production facility, driving process development, production operations, metrology strategy, quality systems, equipment implementation, and manufacturing readiness as the company transitions next-generation metaoptics from advanced R&D into high-volume production.

Ben Cherniawski, Ph.D., Director of Production, Myrias Optics

Ben brings more than seven years of experience in advanced materials, process integration, and new product introduction from Apple, where he served as both a Materials & Process Integration Lead and Technical Program Leader across multiple Vision and Display technology programs. His experience spans advanced optical materials, wafer-level processing, process development, reliability engineering, manufacturing scale-up, supplier qualification, statistical process control, and cross-functional technical leadership for complex electro-optical systems.

Throughout his career, Ben has led multidisciplinary teams responsible for developing and transferring new materials, processes, and manufacturing technologies from concept through validation and production. His background combines deep expertise in materials science, semiconductor processing, optics, and Lean manufacturing methodologies with a proven ability to integrate Design, Process, Quality, Reliability, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing organizations to deliver scalable production solutions.

Ben's experience in developing robust manufacturing processes, improving yield, implementing metrology and process control systems, and enabling high-volume production aligns directly with Myrias' mission to industrialize wafer-level metaoptics and diffractive optical technologies for next-generation optical systems.

"Ben brings a unique combination of technical depth, manufacturing experience, and cross-functional leadership needed to help translate our technology into scalable production," said Vincent Einck, Chief Technology Officer of Myrias Optics. "We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to leveraging his skillsets and expertise as we build out our internal production processes, systems, and infrastructure, while also expanding manufacturing partnerships with contract manufacturers around the world."

About Myrias Optics

Myrias Optics focuses on metaoptics, diffractive optics, and AR waveguides, delivering wafer-level optical solutions that integrate advanced nanostructures with cost-efficient, high-throughput manufacturing. The company's proprietary all-inorganic nanoimprinting technology enables precision optical components with industry-leading material performance, strong yield characteristics, and a clear path to production-scale deployment.

For more information: https://myriasoptics.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Myrias Optics