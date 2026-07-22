Neil Anderson, Ph.D., Named Chief Revenue Officer at Myrias Optics

AMHERST, Mass., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrias Optics, a world leader in wafer-level metaoptics and diffractive optical technologies, announced today the appointment of Neil Anderson, Ph.D. as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will lead the company's global commercial strategy, with responsibility for global sales, business development, marketing, strategic partnerships, and commercial operations.

In this role, Dr. Anderson will drive the worldwide commercialization of Myrias' proprietary nanoimprint manufacturing platform, accelerating the adoption of wafer-level flat optics and enabling next-generation optical solutions for AI datacenters, consumer electronics, augmented and virtual reality, advanced imaging, industrial photonics, and life sciences.

Dr. Anderson is an accomplished commercial executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience building and scaling high-growth businesses across the global optics and photonics industry. Throughout his career, he has helped transform breakthrough technologies into commercially successful products by combining deep technical expertise with disciplined go-to-market execution, strategic customer engagement, and operational leadership.

Before joining Myrias Optics, Dr. Anderson held senior executive leadership roles at Gooch & Housego, the quantum product startup, Infleqtion, and IDEX Corporation, where he led global commercial organizations, developed growth strategies, and built long-term partnerships with many of the world's leading technology companies and Fortune 1000 companies. His experience spans optical components, photonic subsystems, imaging technologies, integrated photonics, and advanced product manufacturing addressing markets including semiconductor, datacom, aerospace & defense, medical diagnostics, life sciences, industrial sensing, quantum computing, and consumer electronics.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Anderson has consistently delivered profitable growth by opening new markets, securing strategic design wins, expanding global customer relationships, and building high-performing commercial teams and distribution channels that deliver results and customer value.

"Neil brings exactly the combination of strategic vision, commercial execution, and industry credibility required to accelerate Myrias' next phase of growth," said John Fijol, Chief Executive Officer of Myrias Optics. "His experience commercializing advanced optics and photonic products and building enduring partnerships with global enterprise companies will be instrumental as we scale manufacturing and bring our innovative flat optics platform to customers worldwide."

"I am excited to join Myrias Optics at such a pivotal moment and time of growth for the company," said Dr. Anderson. "Myrias' breakthrough manufacturing approach redefines how AR waveguide and meta optics are produced at scale and opens up myriad opportunities to provide our trusted customers with the optical products and service they need as they commercialize innovative new technologies in globally competitive markets. I am looking forward to working with the executive team, Myrias' Board, our customers and strategic partners around the world to unlock new applications, accelerate adoption, and establish Myrias as the leader in high volume flat optics."

With a Ph.D. in optical science and engineering from the Institute of Optics, Rochester, NY, and a master's degree in physics, Dr. Anderson brings technical credibility to the role, enabling him to build trust with Myrias' valued customers and partners. He is recognized throughout the optics and photonics industry for his ability to bridge scientific innovation with commercial execution, helping companies transform technology breakthroughs into scalable, market-leading businesses.

About Myrias Optics

Myrias Optics focuses on metaoptics, diffractive optics, and AR waveguides, delivering wafer-level optical solutions that integrate advanced nanostructures with cost-efficient, high-throughput manufacturing. The company's proprietary all-inorganic nanoimprinting technology enables precision optical components with industry-leading material performance, strong yield characteristics, and a clear path to production-scale deployment.

For more information: https://myriasoptics.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Myrias Optics